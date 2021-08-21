Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Angelina Jolie's Instagram DEBUT; Scarlett, Colin welcome a baby

Thanks to social media, Hollywood celebrities find a bridge to interact with their fans about daily activities, celebrations and even clarifying rampant rumours about their life. This week saw Angelina Jolie making her Instagram debut to shed light on the Afghanistan-Kabul crisis, particularly Afghan girls' plight, while Colin Jost revealed on IG that he and Scarlett Johansson are proud parents to a baby boy named Cosmo.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Angelina Jolie makes her Instagram debut

Angelina Jolie has officially joined Instagram (almost crossing five million IG followers in less than 24 hours!) and her debut post highlighted Afghan girls' heartbreaking plight amid the deadly Afghanistan-Kabul crisis. Sharing a devastating letter that she was sent by a teenage girl in Afghanistan, the Eternals star revealed the noble reason why she joined Instagram: "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost welcome their first child

Amid her intense Disney battle, Scarlett Johansson has a joyous reason to celebrate as she and Colin Jost welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cosmo. Taking to Instagram with the following hashtags as his caption: "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we'regoingtodisneyworld", Colin confirmed the good news, quipping, "Oh ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks," which is Jost's Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-host and best friend, Michael Che's Instagram handle. Michael also had the jokes coming from his side as his sole IG post included phrases like "cancel jost" and "free cosmo," while promoting his stand-up comedy shows. Nevertheless, congratulations to the gorgeous couple!

Britney Spears shuts down boob job & pregnancy rumours

Taking to Instagram to dismiss rampant boob job and pregnancy rumours in an epic style, Britney Spears posted a topless photo of herself with the following caption: "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body ... I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! ... I wanted to see myself in a lighter way ... naked ... like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain ... hurt ... tears ... and heavy burdens aren't who I am. I am a woman .... a beautiful ... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!" You do you, Britney!

Joe Jonas' 32nd birthday celebrations

Joe Jonas turned a year older on August 15 and took to Instagram, a few days later, to share some amazing, candid snaps from his epic 32nd birthday celebrations with Sophie Turner. One such snap saw Joe's doting wife click a cheeky selfie of the birthday boy in his birthday suit, too NSFW to handle, and left fans in an obvious tizzy.

Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds for Free Guy snub

With Free Guy hitting the theatres this month, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to thank Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for their memorable cameos in the movie. Ryan's caption read, "This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy" Chris Hemsworth, who didn't get a Free Guy cameo invite quipped in the comments section, "No worries mate , least I could do , BFFs," to which Ryan joked back, "Evans said you weren't "camera ready". Whatever that means."

