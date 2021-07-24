Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: From Bennifer’s IG debut to Hailey & Justin’s pregnancy mixup

From new updates, on the pop icon, Britney Spears’ conservatorship to royals marking Prince Geroge’s birthday with a new portrait, a lot went down in the last week. Lucky for you, we’re looking back at what seems like a month and bringing you the hottest gossip from the week that was. Scroll down to see what went down in Hollywood last week!

Bennifer goes Instagram official!

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or as fans like to call them--Bennifer, have been spending tons of time together since Jen broke up with Alex Rodriguez in April. Still, no official confirmation from the duo was revealed, until now! On Thursday, the reunited love birds made an appearance at Jen’s friend Leah Remini’s birthday party, during the celebrations the couple seemingly posed for pictures and lucky for us, Remini posted a photo of the duo!

Selena Gomez marks her 29th birthday!

The Rare singer marked her 29th birthday on 22nd July and reportedly celebrated by throwing a BBQ pool party for her close friends and family! Along with a rocking party for her besties, the actress and singer also thanked her fans for the love through Instagram. Instead of birthday presents, Gomez also requested fans to donate to help raise funds for the mental health cause she supports.

Britney Spears isn’t done talking about her cruel conservatorship!

The singer took to Instagram this week to dive deeper into her heartbreaking life following the conservatorship. In her post, the singer explained why she will not be able to move on in her life until she tells the truth about what she endured during her 13-year conservatorship, which is still ongoing.

Hailey Bieber DEBUNKED pregnancy rumours!

It all started when pop star Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo with his wife Hailey Bieber and captioned it as "Mom and Dad." Thinking of it as a potential announcement, fans and friends started congratulating the couple until Hailey spoke up and cleared the air. The model joked, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted."

Prince George’s 8th birthday portrait!

The future king and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George turned 8 on July 22! The special day was marked with a photo of George clicked by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge herself. What made the photo more special was the little prince’s resemblance to his great-grandfather Prince Philip who recently passed away. The heir was photographed on a Land Rover Defender, as a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh who was closely associated with the vehicle.

