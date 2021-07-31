Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Chris Hemsworth's family workout, Hailey and Justin's night out

Hollywood celebrities and social media go hand-in-hand, simply because it gives the former more intimate access to communicate with their millions and millions of fans from all across the globe. This week, while Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky designed the "ultimate family workout" with daughter India Hemsworth, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made for sizzling pair, dazzling in black, at the 27-year-old musician's art auction party.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's "ultimate family workout"

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to treat fans with not one but two videos of his and wife Elsa Pataky's designed "ultimate family workout" where "all you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude." India Hemsworth got a helping hand from her parents as she indulged in skateboarding and horseback riding.

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber's classy night out

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share some romantic snaps from their classy date night in Los Angeles which was a celebration for the Peaches singer's art auction. For the party, while JB looked dapper in a crisp black suit, Hailey had everyone stop and stare with her bold black velvet attire.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's epic Bennifer throwback

Besides making her relationship with Ben Affleck Insta-official, Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday IG post featured a snap containing a Bennifer throwback which was spotted by eagle-eyed fans. While posing inside the yacht, JLo stood beside a mysterious photo frame which was later decoded to be a black and white snap of Ben riding a bike, waving, while Jennifer snuggles him from behind. Interestingly, the picture is a shot from Vanity Fair's March 2003 issue with Affleck on the cover, when the couple first dated and were engaged.

Gigi Hadid shares Bella Hadid and daughter Khai Hadid Malik's bonding moment

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to post her "past month dump" and the family photo that had everyone squealing with joy was a black and white snap of her sister and supermodel Bella Hadid fondly holding Gigi's daughter Khai, 10 months, and showing her the gorgeous NYC landscape through the glass window.

Camila Cabello hilariously documents the first phase of dating with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has taken over TikTok with her hilarious video, one of which includes boyfriend Shawn Mendes. In the goofy video, which was also shared on Instagram, Camila is seen waving goodbye to Shawn and after the Wonder singer leaves the room, Cabello pretends to fart. "That first phase of dating when u can't fart or Poo or be a human," the 24-year-old musician quipped.

Which was your Top Hollywood Social Media Post of the Week? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.