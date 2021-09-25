Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Coldplay X BTS' My Universe DROPS; Khai's 1st b'day celebrations

Hollywood celebrities rely on social media as a medium to stay connected with their millions and millions of fans from across the globe. This week, Coldplay X BTS' highly-awaited dream collab song, My Universe, finally dropped and left Coldplayers and BTS ARMY magically besotted. While the two music powerhouses had an epic NYC hangout session, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's darling daughter Khai celebrated her 1st birthday as the mama bear flooded Instagram with candid photos from the lavish party. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid also shared rare snaps of her adorable niece.

Nick Jonas was treated with a "Remember This Family Dinner" at his wife 's Indian restaurant in NYC as the Jonas Brothers member relished on Goan fish curry, butter chicken, rock shrimp koliwada and stuffed chicken wings. Sarah Jessica Parker broke her silence on the death of beloved Sex and the City co-star and close friend, Willie Garson, with an emotional, heartbreaking tribute. Moreover, Harry Styles had an epic "Text or Trash" advice to give to a fan during a Love on Tour concert.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Coldplay X BTS' My Universe DROPS & the two music powerhouses meet in NYC

Coldplay and BTS' dream collaboration had been teased for quite some time and finally, the two music powerhouses dropped their highly-awaited song, My Universe, which as expected is epic beyond proportions. While Coldplayers and BTS ARMY rejoiced and marvelled over the comfort anthem that puts "love" above all else, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion recently met RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in New York, with some epic snaps posted on Twitter for fans to rejoice. Jin getting gifted Chris Martin's favourite guitar with the autograph signed as "Mr. Worldwide Handsome" was a nice touch!

Speaking of BTS, John Cena's recent tweet trended as he quoted from BTS' inspiring UNGA 2021 speech, specifically, the words said by BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. ""If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones." - RM"

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai's 1st birthday celebrations

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai turned one on September 19 and the doting parents hosted a lavish birthday party for their tiny munchkin. The supermodel shared some candid photos from the birthday party which was Khai's favourite animated series, Word Party-themed; elaborate decor, colourful ball pit and a huge cake.

Moreover, Bella Hadid shared rare snaps of her darling niece baby Khai on IG as her heartwarming caption reads as, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with.... I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend."

Nick Jonas relishes Goan fish curry, butter chicken, rock shrimp koliwada and stuffed chicken wings at wife Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant

Amidst Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour, Nick Jonas visited wifey Priyanka Chopra's Indian restaurant in New York and was treated to a customised "Remember This Family Dinner" which comprised Goan fish curry, butter chicken, shrimp koliwada, stuffed chicken wings and much more. Nick enthusiastically shared the menu on his Instagram Stories.

Speaking of PeeCee, the Citadel star shared an exciting update on Instagram Stories teasing her Global Citizen Live (scheduled to take place today, i.e. September 25) hosting gig in Paris, France.

Sarah Jessica Parker mourns beloved Sex and the City co-star and close friend, Willie Garson's death

After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Willie Garson, 57, breathed his last on September 21. While Chris North mourned Willie's loss on Instagram with a snap of Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker on the sets of Sex and the City, Sarah had emotionally commented on his heartfelt IG post, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

Breaking her silence on IG, Parker shared candid snaps with her beloved SATC co-star and close friend, mourning the personal loss, while her heartbreaking caption for Willie reads as, "It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface. My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ"

Harry Styles' epic "Text or Trash" advice to his fan during a Love on Tour concert

During his September 22 Love on Tour concert in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Harry Styles turned love guru for his fan who held up a sign that reads, "Should I text him?" When Harry asked, "I have a question; Is he nice to you?," the fan's friend yelled back that the mystery man was "not nice." To this, Styles advised, "In my opinion, if you should, this isn't even a question. If you're wondering if we're playing games, if you're wondering, 'Should I text him? Should I not text him? If I text him, can't text him too soon. And now I'm thinking about double-texting and that's a whole other risky business'" before hitting the nail on the head with, "... It's a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games; Trash, Trash, Trash! Not for you!"

Special Mention: Britney Spears made her epic Instagram return and belatedly celebrated her sons' - Sean and Jayden - 16th and 15th birthdays, which was last week on September 14 and 12, respectively, while reminiscing about the time ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake "held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked" before her VMAs 2001 performance with Mick Jagger.

Moreover, Nicole Richie's 40th birthday celebrations took a fiery turn when during the cake cutting ceremony, her hair caught on fire while blowing out the candles. Sharing the gobsmacking video on Instagram, Nicole's famous friends like Katy Perry, Ellen Pompeo and close pal Paris Hilton expressed their genuine shock and wished Richie on her special day in the comments section.

Which was your Top Hollywood Social Media Post of the Week?