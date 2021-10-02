Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: #FreeBritney PREVAILS; Coldplay X BTS' EPIC My Universe MV DROPS

Social Media is honestly a great bridge between celebrities and their millions and millions of fans from across the globe. This week, Britney Spears lavishly celebrated her father Jamie Spears' suspension from the controversial conservatorship of her estate as fans rejoiced. On the other hand, Coldplay X BTS' highly-awaited My Universe MV dropped and both Coldplayers and BTS ARMY had a lot to say about the fantastic intergalactic-themed music video.

TUDUM, Netflix's global fan event, saw some epic first looks and major announcements unveiled while the glamourous No Time To Die Premiere saw members of the Royal Family grace the event with their magnanimous presence. That's not all! Celebrities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and more headed to New York City and Paris to be a humble part of Global Citizen Live 2021's grand festivities.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Jamie Spears suspended from Britney Spears conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has been suspended from his daughter's controversial, hellish 13-year-long conservatorship of her estate, owing to the "toxic environment" created. While Britney's fiance Sam Asghari showed his appreciation for the popstar's loyal fans, whose #FreeBritney movement made this monumental court decision possible and who rejoiced over the long-overdue decision, Britney cryptically shared her ecstatic reaction by sharing an Instagram post with videos and a scenic snap, learning how to fly a plane.

Her caption reads as: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!"

Coldplay X BTS' epic My Universe MV drops

Giving us a collaboration of epic proportions, Coldplay - Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - and BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - left Coldplayers and BTS ARMY in a state of complete unrest with their sci-fi themed My Universe MV. Trending the meaningful music video on Twitter, worldwide, fans went ballistic over J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with the alien lady while BTS' heart-stopping dance break and caramel harmonising with Chris Martin were also deeply appreciated.

TUDUM's big reveals

TUDUM, Netflix's global fan fest, was as magnanimous as one would expect! From Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 and Bridgerton Season 2 first looks to Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2's brand new teaser, there really was no stopping Netflix from leaving its millions and millions of fans salivating with so much content to eagerly anticipate. Let's not forget Sex Education Season 4's renewal announcement.

Royal Family takeover at No Time To Die Premiere

"still pinching myself that i was involved in this film at all @007 THE WAIT IS OVER!!," Billie Eilish, who had brother Finneas as her date, captioned it best in her Instagram post (with snaps!) when describing her experience of attending the lavish No Time To Die Premiere in London. Moreover, along with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and more cast members (even Jason Momoa, who was specially invited by Daniel!), also attending the prestigious event were members of the Royal Family - Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camila. While the Royal Family mingled with the guests, The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show, literally shining in a glittery gold Jenny Packham gown.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra & more enthral at Global Citizen Festival 2021

Not far behind, we have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made an appearance during Global Citizen Live Festival 2021 at Central Park in New York City to deliver an important message on COVID-19 vaccine equity. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who showed off their affectionate sides by holding hands while walking on stage, received a loud cheer from the crowd present at the venue after Harry called Meghan, "My wife." Harry and Meghan smiled at the happy response and even shared a cheeky, sweet embrace. Performances by BTS, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Charlie Puth, Billie Eilish, etc., had everyone enthraled and enjoying, all for a good cause.

Priyanka Chopra, Global Citizen Live ambassador and host for "An evening in Paris" event, stunned everyone with her outfit of choice; a custom Prabal Gurung Earth-theme gown. PeeCee shared some gorgeous snaps of herself, adorning the ethereal dress, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris. Doting husband Nick Jonas was left lovestruck by his beautiful ladylove as the Jonas Brothers member commented on Priyanka's IG post, "Wow." Paris Hilton also left a lovestruck emoji comment for Chopra while Kelly Ripa hit a like amongst 2.7 million (and counting!) likes.

