Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Halyna Hutchins' tragic death; Kourtney and Travis are ENGAGED

Social Media has its many a pros and cons, with a big advantage for Hollywood stars being the personal connection they get to establish with their fans. This week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' tragic death left the world devastated, no one more than Alec Baldwin. When it comes to the Kardashian siblings, while Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday with her lovely munchkins.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan got married in an intimate ceremony attended by Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster while Cardi B and Penn Badgley are the Internet BFFs we didn't know we needed.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins' tragic death by a prop gun on Rust sets

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' shocking death on the sets of Joel Souza's Rust, where Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun while filming, shocked Hollywood to its very core. Even Joel was stated to be in a critical condition but Rust star Frances Fisher confirmed in a tweet that the director "is out of the hospital."

Breaking his silence on the terrible tragedy, Alec remorsefully tweeted, "1- There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and," before adding, "2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." Rest in peace, Halyna.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement

After months of dating, Travis Barker surprised his ladylove Kourtney Kardashian with a romantic rose-filled beach proposal. The gorgeous pair shared some stunning photos from the dreamy proposal with the similar caption, "forever," besides each other's Instagram handles. Moreover, when Kourtney captioned an IG post as, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," Travis commented, "Forever with you is a dream come true." The Blink-182 member and Grammy-nominated musician also cutely caption another IG post as, "My fiancé," while Kardashian commented, "My favorite person in the world, my fiancé."

Amongst those who wished the lovebirds on their engagement were the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. While Kim shared a PDA-filled video of the lovebirds kissing at their engagement dinner, tweeting, "KRAVIS FOREVER @kourtneykardash @travisbarker," Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner shared close-up shots of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's gorgeous diamond-studded engagement ring as their Instagram Stories. Travis' children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, took to their social media platforms to wish Kravis on the big news while Kourtney's close friend Addison Rae shared a photo from the sweet proposal on her IG Stories, captioning it as, "IM SCREAMING." Congratulations, lovebirds!

Kim Kardashian's 41st birthday

Kim Kardashian, who turned 41 on October 21, shared glimpses on Instagram at the 'Lit' birthday party which her four kids - North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2 - adorably threw for her at home. In her adorable Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was being serenaded by North and Saint, who were dancing to her hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch track, Grown A*s Women In The Club, being played on the projecter. "This is what they are making me watch," the birthday girl is heard saying in a video before she captions, "The party the kids are throwing me is Lit."

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan flooded social media with birthday wishes for their beloved family member, Kim also received a heartwarming birthday wish from Beyoncé. On her official website, Beyoncé posted a simple "Happy Birthday" greeting besides an adorable baby photo of her close friend. 41 has, indeed, never looked better!

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker marries Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's darling daughter Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan got married this week and walking the gorgeous bride down the aisle was none other than her godfather, Vin Diesel. Also attending the intimate wedding ceremony were Paul's on-screen wife in the Fast and Furious franchise, Jordana Brewster, and Vin Diesel's kids - Hania Riley, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6. "we’re married !!!!," an ecstatic Meadow wrote as her caption while sharing a black and white heartwarming video from the gorgeous nuptials. Moreover, the stunning bride shared some candid snaps featuring Vin walking her down the aisle and with Louis, as the husband and wife walk hand-in-hand in the midst of the guests. Congratulations, newlyweds!

Cardi B and Penn Badgley strike a cute Internet friendship over You

An Internet friendship we did not see coming! After a fan shared how Penn Badgley is a Cardi B stan, the Grammy-winning musician ecstatically quote tweeted, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous." A shocked Penn simply quote tweeted, "I-" The WAP singer and the You star then proceeded to change their profile pictures to each other's, with Cardi's being a screenshot of Badgley as his You character Joe Goldberg. Ultimate Internet BFFs, we say!

