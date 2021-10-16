Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Kim Kardashian's EPIC SNL debut; Adele's HIGHLY AWAITED comeback

Thanks to social media, Hollywood celebrities are able to stay in touch with their diehard fans while keeping them all caught up with their daily activities. This week, Kim Kardashian proved her haters wrong by making her successful Saturday Night Live debut. It was also Adele's epic week as the Grammy-winning musician hosted a surprise Instagram Live, announced her highly-awaited album titled 30 and dropped its lead single, Easy On Me.

Moreover, after Jamie Lynn Spears was forced to change the title of her upcoming book from I Must Confess to Things I Should Have Said, big sister Britney Spears couldn't help herself from taking a dig at her sibling on Instagram. After unfollowing Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson (so have Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall), Leigh-Anne Pinnock has also unfollowed Nicki Minaj amid Jesy's Boyz "blackfishing" drama. Finally, we have Timothée Chalamet, who impressed us yet again with his wicked transformation as Willy Wonka in Wonka's first look.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Kim Kardashian rules over Saturday Night Live in hosting debut

Absolutely no Kardashian-Jenner-West family member (even herself!) was spared in Kim Kardashian's fiery monologue on Saturday Night Live, along with additional hilarious skits. From kissing Pete Davidson to mocking sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, Kim K gave her haters a masterclass in how to put on a legen-wait for it-dary show on SNL, with ex-husband Kanye West in tow. Even if it meant mocking the rapper as well!

Adele's surprise Instagram Live, 30 announcement & Easy On Me release

From supporting the #FreeBritney movement to addressing Beyoncé collaboration rumours, Adele had her fans squealing with joy with a surprise Instagram Live session this week. That's not all! The Hello singer also announced her highly-awaited, upcoming fourth studio album titled 30, which is a document of "the most turbulent period of my life" and which is set to release on November 19. Furthermore, Adele released the lead single of 30, titled Easy On Me, along with a melancholic MV, on October 15. Easy On Me is Adele's first single in five years and unsurprisingly, fans went gaga over the singer's soul-stirring vocals — "Go easy on me baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose / What I chose to do / So go easy on me."

Britney Spears takes a dig at sister Jamie Lynn Spears' book title change

Amid Britney Spears' conservatorship drama, little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was forced to change the title of her book (which she announced the completion of writing this week!) from I Must Confess — a line from Britney's iconic 1998 song, Baby One More Time — to Things I Should Have Said after receiving criticism from Britney fans. Taking a dig at her baby sister, Spears quipped in an Instagram post, "Psssssss also great news ... I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 ... "Shit, I really don't know" Option #2 ... "I really care what people think"!!!!” What do you guys think????"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock unfollows Nicki Minaj amid Jesy Nelson blackfishing drama

Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock has unfollowed former bandmate Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj, amid Jesy's blackfishing controversy surrounding her, Nicki Minaj and P. Diddy's collab single, Boyz. An Instagram Live session between Nicki and Jesy left Leigh-Anne and Little Mix fans boiling with Minaj targeting Pinnock's alleged "false selective outrage."

Timothée Chalamet leaves jaws dropping in Wonka First Look

Timothée Chalamet, who is playing a young Willy Wonka in Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, left everyone stumped with his impressive first look as the debonair character, all suited up. Sharing Wonka's first look, Timothée quipped on Instagram, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... WONKA."

ALSO READ: Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: #FreeBritney PREVAILS; Coldplay X BTS' EPIC My Universe MV DROPS

Which was your Top Hollywood Social Media Post of the Week? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.