Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Kylie's PREGNANCY video; Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac go VIRAL

Hollywood celebrities were definitely in a fun and frolic state of mind, this week, when it comes to the world of social media. Kylie Jenner was an instant trending hashtag for her second pregnancy confirmation through a touching video on Instagram. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac left tongues wagging with their viral red carpet moment at Venice Film Festival 2021.

The hot couple, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, featured on Nicki Minaj's IG page, during a double date with the latter and her husband, Kenneth Petty. couldn't handle her excitement over her highly-awaited movie, The Matrix Resurrections' first trailer finally being unveiled while Chris Hemsworth's intense workout regime for Extraction sequel was also a major talking point amongst his fans and close industry friends.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy with an emotional video

Rumours were rife that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, and finally putting the speculations to an end, the makeup mogul herself posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, to announce her second pregnancy. In the video, Kylie documented her journey, so far, as a second-time mom-to-be, which included baby daddy, Travis Scott, and mum, Kris Jenner's ecstatic, heartfelt first reactions to the good news as well as her daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, adorably kissing her mommy's growing baby bump. Stormi even cutely calls her future sibling, "Baby." Congratulations to the happy family and we're guaranteed that Kylie is going to be an amazing, doting mom like she is with baby Stormi!

Jessica Chastain's hilarious reaction to her and Oscar Isaac's viral Venice Film Festival 2021 red carpet moment

While there were several movies and shows that made the right noise at Venice Film Festival 2021, it was Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, who stole the whole damn show with their viral red carpet moment. The Scenes from a Marriage co-stars became trending hashtags on social media as Oscar seductively sniffed Jessica's armpit and even kissed her arm with the shutterbugs going wild. In response to the two going viral, Chastain quipped about it on Twitter by sharing a similar moment from The Addams Family comparing it with her and her close friend's now too hot to handle moment. Nevertheless, we'd have loved to be in either Jessica or Oscar's gorgeous shoes!

The Matrix Resurrections trailer finally unveils

Finally, the highly-awaited trailer of The Matrix Resurrections was unveiled this week and Priyanka Chopra, who has an undisclosed role in the Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (fan theories suggest she's playing a grown-up Sati), fangirled over the first look on Instagram. Posting the exciting trailer, PeeCee penned as her caption, "#TheMatrixMovie They had me at 'Neo and Trinity are back'! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard... something we all role played and referenced all our lives! So, here I am... a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix!"

"Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll know that "Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is"... so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what's coming, I would love to hear your thoughts! @thematrixmovie," Priyanka concluded. We can't wait to see Neo and Trinity back on the big screen after one too many years!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky enjoy a double date with Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Music power couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently had a double date night with Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, along with the latter couple's adorable son. Also present for the impromptu hangout session between the good friends was Rihanna's niece and her cousin Noella Alstrom's daughter, Majesty, 7. We can't help but wonder, with R9 still fresh on everyone's wishlist from Riri, might the double date have concluded with a collab possibility between the two music powerhouses. We can dream, right?!

Chris Hemsworth shares an intense workout video for Extraction 2 prep

Chris Hemsworth, our beloved Thor himself, took to his Instagram page to treat fans with an intense workout video, gearing up for the eagerly awaited Extraction sequel. The Thor: Love and Thunder star explained in his IG post caption how his workout regime "transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed." All we can say is, Mamma Mia!

