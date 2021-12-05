Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Little Mix announce break; Nick and Priyanka's anniversary date

Hollywood superstars use social media to communicate with their millions and millions of fans across the world. This week while Little Mix announced their hiatus which left fans heartbroken, on the other hand, everyone's favourite couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their third wedding anniversary which surely made all of us gush more over the duo.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Little Mix announce 'taking a break'

After ten years together, Little Mix have announced that they would be taking a hiatus. The band's members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall, confirmed the news in a statement on their Instagram account. The band, however, insisted that the break, which would start after their Confetti tour next spring, would not be permanent, saying, "Little Mix are here to stay."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's third wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for three years now. The "Jealous" singer uploaded a video on his Instagram account commemorating the couple's anniversary, showing a peek of a romantic date the couple had in London, England. Nick went all out with the decorations, which featured lit-up letters spelling out "FOREVER," flower arrangements, and petals scattered over the floor.

Vin Diesel pens a heartfelt note on Paul Walker's death anniversary

It has been 8 years that the world hasn't witnessed the iconic Fast and Furious duo Paul Walker and Vin Diesel share screen space or pose for a picture together. In a recent social media post, Diesel shared an emotional note about his 'Pablo' and how he has cherished their friendship throughout the years of his absence.

Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday

Britney Spears, the music icon turned 40 on Thursday, marking her first birthday as a free woman since the end of her almost 14-year conservatorship. "I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram in celebration of her special day. “Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes."

Lindsay Lohan announces engagement

Lindsay Lohan recently got engaged to her boyfriend Bader Shammas and shared the happy news on Instagram along with 3 images from their low-key proposal. The Mean Girls actress wrote alongside her photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love."

