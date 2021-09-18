Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Prince Harry & Nick Jonas' birthdays; Britney Spears is ENGAGED

Hollywood celebrities and social media are the ultimate BFFs and this week is proof of the same! While Prince Harry and Nick Jonas turned 37 and 29, respectively, receiving warm birthday wishes from their loving families, gorgeous couple Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged. On the other hand, issued an apology after her upcoming reality series titled The Activist was met with heavy backlash.

Moreover, MET Gala 2021's luxurious red carpet saw big, bright and beautiful Hollywood celebs with their impeccable fashion game on point, especially Billie Eilish, who donned a stellar Oscar de la Renta gown. However, on the downside, lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a tryst of an awkward encounter with supposed Selena Gomez fans. Speaking of MET Gala 2021, Nicki Minaj didn't attend the event and because of her controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccines, received major flak for the same. Interestingly, Nicki also backed out of VMAs 2021 with a cryptic confirmation of the same on Twitter.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Prince Harry & Nick Jonas' 37th and 29th birthday

This week saw some major birthdays, namely Prince Harry and Nick Jonas. When it comes to Harry, who along with Meghan is amongst Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021, received heartwarming 37th birthday wishes on Instagram and Twitter from the royal family, including grandmother Queen Elizabeth, brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton and dad Prince Charles, who all shared sweet photos of The Duke of Sussex.

On the other hand, Nick is in the midst of touring; Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour, and wife Priyanka Chopra flew down to the US to spend a few hours with the birthday boy in Farmington, Pennsylvania. While celebrating his birthday on stage, alongside siblings Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Nick blushed reading his ladylove's romantic message for him (who had left by then!) alongside the elaborate golf-themed birthday cake.

Sharing photos of his 37th birthday celebrations during a Jonas Brothers concert on Instagram, Jonas humbly wrote, "Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts! I had an amazing night celebrating in Nashville - look at that cake!!" Priyanka shared a romantic photo of Nickyanka on IG and penned, "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged & the singer deletes Instagram

After five years of dating, Sam Asghari popped the question to Britney Spears and taking to Instagram, the couple surprised fans with the engagement news. "I can't f*****g believe it," Britney quipped. In the comments section, Octavia Spencer had jokingly written, "Make him sign a prenup," which received her some flak.

Hence, sharing an apology on Instagram with a photo of the engaged lovebirds, Octavia wrote, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity" Sam humbly commented on Spencer's post, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory." Before the apology, Asghari had quipped on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

Also... Speaking of Instagram, Britney shocked everyone when she suddenly deleted her IG account. However, in a tweet, Spears revealed the reason why. "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon," the Stronger singer tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to huge backlash over The Activist

Priyanka Chopra made headlines as she reacted to the immense backlash that her forthcoming reality series, The Activist, has received, being labeled as disrespectful and tone-deaf. Sharing her statement on Instagram and Twitter, PeeCee penned, "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is feulled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you."

"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the scenes and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate," Priyanka added. Along with Chopra, Julianna Hough and Usher make for the trio of The Activist judges.

MET Gala 2021

Fashion's biggest night, MET Gala 2021, saw Hollywood's crème de la crème bring their most stylish foot forward. For many, it was Billie Eilish, who stole the show with her fabulously flawless "Belle of the Ball" look. The Grammy-winning musician looked drop-dead gorgeous adorning a Marilyn Monroe inspired custom Oscar de la Renta blush ombré tulle corset gown, featuring an old-Hollywood inspired bodice, a skirt and train. Sharing some breathtaking photos and videos of her scene-stealing MET Gala 2021 appearance on Instagram, an ecstatic Eilish wrote in her caption, "thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!"

Also... Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's romantic MET Gala 2021 appearance took an uncomfortable turn when a few fans outside the venue chanted JB's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's name at the couple. Defending Justin and Hailey by commenting on the viral 'awkward' TikTok video was the latter's cousin Ireland Baldwin. "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them," Ireland quipped at the haters.

Nicki Minaj's controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Many wondered why Nicki Minaj didn't attend MET Gala 2021, to which the Super Bass rapper tweeted to a fan, "Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?" Nicki further tweeted, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," before elaborating, "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

As expected, this controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccines didn't go down to well and Minaj was deeply criticised for the same by the likes of Piers Morgan, British PM Boris Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel. Nicki, who stands by her controversial viewpoint, later tweeted, "The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3"

