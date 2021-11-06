Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali; Kristen Stewart ENGAGED

Hollywood celebrities love social media and vice versa as it gives the former a major opportunity to connect with their fans, not just locally but all across the globe. This week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in full vigour while PeeCee also partied all night with Mindy Kaling and other Asian women bada***s. Let's not forget Halloween 2021 as fan-favourite couples Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, The Weeknd, Blake Lively and more were dressed spookily to impress.

Romance was also in the air for Kristen Stewart and Kal Penn as they announced their surprise engagements to partners, Dylan Meyer and Josh while Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may very well be the new IT couple in town with Kanye West being anything but impressed.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Diwali house party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas painted LA in festive colours as they hosted their first Diwali party in their first home together with celebrity guests including John Legend and Chrissy Teign, who were both decked in gorgeous Indian attires. Sharing some romantic photos and videos from their exquisite Diwali bash, a grateful Nick's caption reads, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Priyanka enthusiastically penned in her caption, "Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali." Now, that's the way to celebrate Diwali, the Chopra-Jonas style! P.S. We adore the Gath Bandhan of their wedding outfit veils framed as an aesthetic artwork on their wall.

Moreover, Priyanka even posted a selfie from her J Sisters reunion with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas as they attended Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Mindy Kaling's epic 'Bada*s Asian Women Squad' Diwali party

Speaking of PeeCee, the Matrix 4 star even attended close friend Mindy Kaling's "Bada*s Asian Women Squad" Diwali party in LA where all the guests were dressed to the nines. The exclusive guest list also included Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan, Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Meena Harris and Deepica Mutyala amongst several other powerful women. The gorgeous ladies enjoyed the mingling night as they flooded Instagram with fun snaps and videos from the soirée exuding major Girl Power. How we wish to be a fly on that desi wall!

Halloween 2021

Besides Diwali, Halloween 2021 took over Hollywood as amongst the Best Dressed for us included Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreating The Lizzie McGuire Movie's iconic sequence between Isabella Parigi (Hilary Duff) and Paolo Valisari (Yani Gellman) singing What Dreams Are Made Of. Sharing their epic Halloween makeover on Instagram with Olivia DeJonge dressed as Lizzie McGuire (Duff), Joe wrote, "Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?," while Sophie quipped, "Sing to me Paolo." An impressed Hilary enthusiastically commented, "IM SCREAMING."

Other celebs who left us impressed with their awesome Halloween costumes include Hailey Baldwin as Britney Spears, with hubby Justin Bieber commenting on Instagram, "Baby you killed this. @britneyspears we love you," The Weekend going incognito as Marlon Brandon's iconic The Godfather character, Don Vito Corleone, and Blake Lively's DIY Halloween costume, seemingly inspired by Charlie Chaplin. Justin, who dressed up as both a giant bear as well as Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy character, Guy, couldn't get over Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg dressed as him in his Holy MV as the duo shared a warm embrace.

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer and Kal Penn & Josh get engaged

In some amazing news, Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged after dating for almost three years. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the Spencer star confirmed the happy news and exclaimed how she "hit it out of the park" with her loving girlfriend.

On the other hand, Kal Penn not only came out but also announced his engagement to his longtime partner of 11 years, Josh, in his new memoir titled You Can't Be Serious. Kal has stressed on reassuring Josh's privacy, who is a very important part of his life. Moreover, in a heartwarming Twitter conversation, Kal may have even booked Cardi B to officiate his and Josh's wedding as the Grammy-winning rapper happily agreed to.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's heated romance rumours

After their infamous Aladdin kiss on Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been sparking heated romance rumours with several outings like holding hands on a Knott's Scary Farm roller coaster ride in California and apparent date nights in New York. Amid the romance speculations, Kanye West not only confirmed in an interview that Kim is "still" his wife, but the Grammy-winning rapper also cryptically unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram again.

