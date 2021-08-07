Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Priyanka PRAISES Meghan; DaBaby APOLOGISES to LGBTQ+ community

Hollywood celebrities were buzzing with excitement on social media as celebrities like Meghan Markle and lovebirds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated milestones in their personal lives. On the other hand, DaBaby issued a formal apology for his "hurtful and triggering comments" about the LGBTQ+ community. We also found out that Paul Rudd and Dan Levy are besties who love Indian food while Ariana Grande is officially "vaxxed & masked."

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Priyanka Chopra praises Meghan Markle's 40x40 birthday initiative

As Meghan Markle turned 40 on August 4 (and had a fun conversation with Melissa McCarthy with Prince Harry, Archie and Lili's heartwarming cameos), The Duchess of Sussex commemorated the big milestone by launching 40x40 initiative that encourages women mentorship. Taking to her Instagram page was who shed light on the initiative while applauding her close friend. "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce... Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that's a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend," PeeCee praised Meghan in her IG post caption.⁣

DaBaby apologises for his "hurtful and triggering comments" about the LGBTQ+ community

Amid his "hurtful and triggering comments" about the LGBTQ+ community, and particularly about HIV/AIDS, DaBaby posted a formal apology on Instagram. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. - DaBaby," the Grammy-nominated rapper penned.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first date in a heartwarming way

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who had their first date on July 31, 10 years ago, celebrated the special milestone by heading to their favourite Japanese restaurant, o ya, in Boston. The lovebirds shared endearing (with trademark trolling of each other) photos from their romantic date on Instagram Stories. Talking about the significance of the restaurant, Blake revealed, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us," before captioning another story, "10 years later. We still go out on our "first date". But in MUCH more comfortable shoes."

Ariana Grande is "vaxxed and masked"

Posting a glamourous 'masked' close-up selfie of herself, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to reveal she's received her COVID-19 vaccine whilst giving a "gentle reminder" to everyone. "Vaxxed n masked. this is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over!," Ari wrote in her IG post caption. Sharing valuable information about the global pandemic, the Grammy-winning musician also warned about the Delta variant.

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy have an Indian thali meal together

Chef Asma Khan took to Twitter to share the now viral snap of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy dining together at a London restaurant, posing alongside Indian thalis. As expected, MCU and Schitt's Creek fans rejoiced, going wild and trending the endearing snap. "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!," Asma delightfully tweeted.

