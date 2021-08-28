Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively; Halsey's breastfeeding photo

Another week passed by and several our favourite celebrities took to social media to give us a glimpse of all that is going on in their lives. The week saw some funny as well as some powerful posts being shared by Hollywood celebs. There were also some happy occasions as celebrities took to social media to celebrate and cherish some milestone moments. From Halsey to Kylie Jenner to Ryan Reynolds, several A-list stars took to their social media accounts to share some important updates.

While Halsey shared a powerful photo where she was seen breastfeeding her newborn, Ryan Reynolds as always tickled our funny bone with his amazing sense of humour as he shared a post mocking his wife Blake Lively on her birthday. Some other important posts included shutting down pregnancy rumours and more.

Take a look at Top Hollywood social media posts here:

Ryan Reynolds' birthday snub for wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to troll his wife Blake Lively on her 34th birthday as he shared a TikTok video of himself along with Mariah Carey and called it the "most favourite thing" that happened on August 25, which happens to the same date as Lively's birthday. Who needs mushy posts when you can get trolled on your birthday right?

Halsey normalises breastfeeding with her post

Halsey gave an intimate look at motherhood as she shared a powerful photo of herself breastfeeding her son Ender. The adorable photo shows Halsey nursing her little one who is dressed in a leopard-print onesie and the singer funnily captioned it as, "Welcome to the jungle."

Kylie Jenner shuts down pregnancy rumours

Whether Kylie Jenner is truly pregnant with her second child, still remains a mystery considering her latest social media posts have been all about denying the same. The model recently shared some new photos of herself sporting a rather skimpy bikini, thus shutting down the rumours that she is expecting her second child.

Taylor Swift joins TikTok

Taylor Swift made her TikTok debut in true Taylor Swift fashion as she said, "let the games begin." The singer left her fans going crazy and in her first post also used the famous hashtag that swifties are known to use while posting about her, which is '#swifttok'. The singer's bio on the popular app also says, "This is pretty much just a cat account."

Katy Perry's post wishing daughter Daisy Dove on 1st birthday

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove turned 1 and to celebrate the same, Perry took to Twitter to share an emotional note for her daughter. Sharing the sweetest message for her daughter, Perry wrote, "1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

