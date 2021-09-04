Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week: Zendaya is Tom Holland's 'My MJ'; Money Heist HYSTERIA ensues

Hollywood celebrities and social media are a match made in heaven as both are given easy access to stay in touch virtually. This week saw Tom Holland share a romantic 'viral' 25th birthday wish for Zendaya while celebratory posts for big-ticket September 3 releases like Money Heist and Cinderella flooded Instagram. While Angelina Jolie's daughters Zendaya and Shiloh made an appearance on their mom's Instagram page, Lil Nas X opted for a metaphorical "pregnancy" shoot to announce his new album titled Montero.

Here are the Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Week:

Tom Holland's romantic "My MJ" 25th birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland left fans squealing with joy as he took to Instagram to wish his rumoured ladylove and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Zendaya, on her 25th birthday, i.e. September 1. Sharing a cosy snap, clicked by Zendaya of the duo from Tom's dressing room (he's dressed up as Spider-Man), Holland penned, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up. xxx" To Tom's cheesy post, the birthday girl endearingly commented, "Calling now." Love is in the air and we can't stop gushing about these gorgeous lovebirds!

Álvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1

It's been a day since Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 dropped and the best reaction comes from our beloved Professor himself, Álvaro Morte. Taking to Instagram, barely hours before Money Heist finally dropped the first part of its final season, Álvaro shared his personal reaction after watching the five episodes on Instagram. Sharing an adorable selfie of the amazing cast as they got together to watch the series, Morte teased, "It's almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD!!!!" Oh My God; what an understatement for how freaking good Money Heist's latest season is. We already can't wait for December 3 because Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 aka the last hurrah drops then!

Angelina Jolie's daughters Zahara and Shiloh debut on their mom's Instagram page

Angelina Jolie's Instagram is as poised as the actress and besides sharing her philanthropic endeavours, Angie treated her 10 million (and counting!) followers with pretty photos of her daughters - Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 - posing with their favourite books. While Zahara's preference is Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, Shiloh is a fan of Akala's The Dark Lady. Jolie's caption reads as, "End of #summerreading. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."

Shawn Mendes' "Te amo mi vida" congratulatory wish for girlfriend Camila Cabello's hit Hollywood debut in Cinderella

Camila Cabello had her real-life Prince Charming by her side at Cinderella's Miami premiere. Taking to Instagram to celebrate his ladylove's successful Hollywood debut, Shawn shared a romantic candid snap of the pair before attending Cinderella's Miami premiere, all dolled up, as Mendes steals a kiss on Cabello's cheek. The Summer of Love singer further showered love upon his girlfriend in his caption, which reads, "Congratulations my love, I'm so proud of you. I've never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message. te amo mi vida." A lovestruck Camila commented, "Te amo mi amor."

Lil Nas X causes mayhem with his "pregnancy" shoot to announce his new album titled Montero

Lil Nas X, who is synonymous with 'out of the box' concepts when it comes to his music, left everyone shocked with a "pregnancy" announcement which actually was a shoot to unveil his new album titled Montero. Sharing some breathtaking photos as he flaunts his metaphorical pregnancy, the Grammy winner wrote as his caption, "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy "MONTERO" is due September 17, 2021." As you'd expect, Lil Nas X's bold, creative concept led to immense praise and 'controversy' criticism, in equal measure.

Which was your Top Hollywood Social Media Post of the Week? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.