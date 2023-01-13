Top 6 lesser known facts about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon aka Mr. McMahon has given WWE fans some of the most memorable moments in the history of wrestling. Fans have been obsessed with him during the entire span of his career first as ‘Mr. McMahon the character and later as the CEO and Chairman of WWE . Vince McMahon has had an incredible career and in fact, has been at the top of the boardroom table at WWE for decades. The man has never shied away from facing the camera or lending his voice as the lead announcer for the company. He has always had his own unique animated and charismatic style which makes him famous as one the greatest villains of all time. McMahon has also been famous for his rivalry with Steve Austin . While WWE fans like to believe they know everything about the legend, there’s plenty you don't know, that is precisely why we have curated a list of top lesser-known facts about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

1. Vince McMahon's real name is Vincent Kennedy McMahon

While the famous American business executive and professional wrestling promoter is called Vince McMahon or Mr. McMahon his full name is Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

2. The rumor that Vince McMahon hates sneezing is actually true

If you followed the WWE legend's career, you’d know there is a famous rumor that the man hates sneezing. As weird as it sounds, this urban legend about the WWE CEO is actually true. In late 2019, McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon addressed the rumor in an interview with The Sun and shared McMahon believes sneezing is a sign of weakness. She said, “He doesn't hate me for [sneezing], but it's always like a grrr, a grimace. But on the flip slide, I've been around when he has sneezed. It's just because he doesn't like anything he can't control. The fact that he can't control the sneeze makes him upset.”

3. The WWE Chairman is an absolute prankster

Another interesting fact about the WWE icon is that he absolutely loves pranking. In the world of wrestling it is known as ribbing where wrestlers indulge in backstage antics. However, Vince McMahon was one of the biggest offenders of all time. It was proved in an interview via Wrestling Inc. where the former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman revealed a pranking incident.

4. McMahon owns a replica of a T-Rex skull that’s placed in his office

Vince McMahon owns a replica T-Rex skull that he actually hangs in the front and center of his office which is located at the Titan Towers in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. Not just that he has named his skull Stan T. Rex, turns out, this famous fossil was a present from his wrestler Triple H who is also his son-in-law.

5. Vince McMahon lives off very little sleep

Vince McMahon is a notorious workaholic, he works super late hours and has a pretty tight schedule. In fact, he has publicly shared, “I average about four hours of sleep. I don't like to sleep. I'm missing something when I'm sleeping. From a personal standpoint, I'm aggressive by nature and I'm truculent by nature.”

6. Vince McMahon never asks anyone, someone, if he cannot do it.

The famous saying that, "Vince wouldn't ask anyone to do something he wouldn't do first" is actually the truth. In 2020, Becky Lynch disclosed that Vince McMahon actually demonstrated how to properly fall off a tower to the wrestlers while planning the Corporate Ladder Match. He had even publicly said, 'Vince McMahon never lets anyone do what he's not going to do himself.'