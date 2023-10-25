Top Marvel movies listed according to their IMDb ratings: Iron Man to The Incredible Hulk

If you have been dreaming of watching or rather re-watching every Marvel movie based on their IMDb ratings, you’ve stumbled upon the right page. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is stacked with exceptional movies that are not only complete entertainers but have been Hollywood blockbusters. But, if you are new to the MCU, it is natural to be overwhelmed with the fact that there are a multitude of Marvel movies. That is precisely why we are here with the very best Marvel movies to enter the world of Marvel superheroes for your maximum entertainment. For the same, we have curated an unbeatable list of top Marvel movies listed according to their IMDb ratings. Not just that, we have listed the movies with their year of release, cast, creators, and a quick sneak peek with the trailer and the plot, to help you make an informed decision.

So what are you waiting for, right from Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel (2019) to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, dive into the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Ultimate list of top Marvel movies with their IMDb ratings:

1. Avengers Assemble (2012)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Sci-Fi

Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Running Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes Movie Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon Date of release: May 4, 2012

May 4, 2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Dinsey Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Dinsey Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8/10

This 2012 movie continues to a plot after Loki’s death and how he gets back to take over Earth. Witness the iconic creation of Avengers in 2012 that features Iron Man, Banner/Hulk, Black Widow Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, and Thor. You are probably going to have the time of your life as you witness all of them team up to try to stop Loki. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Comedy

Drama, Action, Adventure, Comedy Running Time: 2 hours 1 minute

2 hours 1 minute Movie Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Lee Pace

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Lee Pace Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Date of release: July 31, 2014

July 31, 2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8/10

Featuring the best of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Lee Pace, this movie revolves around a plot where Star-Lord roams around the galaxy trying to find a worthy buyer for one of the most powerful Infinity Stones stolen by him. Watch the movie to witness how the plot revolves around Thanos’s adopted daughter, Gamora, and the bounty hunters, Rocket and Groot. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes Movie Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard

Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Date of release: May 2, 2008

May 2, 2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Next, you must watch the epic Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard, and Robert Downey Jr.starrer Iron Man. This 2008 Marvel movie should be the third Marvel movie you must watch because, well, trust us. The movie is directed by Jon Favreau and is set in the year 2010. You must watch this movie to understand the origin story of Tony Stark and how he created the Iron Man suit. The movie is one of those greatest cinematic experiences you can go back to time and time again. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes Movie Star Cast: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson

Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Date of release: March 26, 2014

March 26, 2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar

Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Captain America: The Winter Soldier features the best of Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Scarlett Johansson. The movie is directed by Anthony Russo along with Joe Russo and is an exceptional Marvel Wonder. Watch the movie to understand S.H.I.E.L.D., HYDRA, and witness Black Widow at her best. The 2014 movie is available on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Sci-Fi

Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Running Time: 2 hours 21 minutes

2 hours 21 minutes Movie Star Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Date of release: May 6, 2016

May 6, 2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This 2016 movie titled Captain America: Civil War features the best of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson. The movie is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The plot of the movie revolves around the story after Avengers: Age of Ultron. Watch the movie to witness how the U.N. asks the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

6. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action

Drama, Action Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes Movie Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Date of release: May 5, 2017

May 5, 2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is another iconic Marvel movie you must watch next. The movie features the best of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Kurt Russell. The movie is directed by James Gunn and revolves around how Ronan is defeated. Watch the movie to witness Star-Lord’s estranged, dad, Ego. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fiction

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fiction Running Time: 2 hours 21 minutes

2 hours 21 minutes Movie Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon Date of release: May 1, 2015

May 1, 2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This 2015 movie titled Avengers: Age of Ultron features the best of Hollywood hotties like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. The movie is directed by Joss Whedon. The plot of the movie revolves around how the Avengers reform to defeat another epic villain. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar and witness how the Avengers protect humanity.

8. Ant-Man (2015)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Comedy, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Comedy, Sci-fi Running Time: 1 hour 57 minutes

1 hour 57 minutes Movie Star Cast: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly

Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly Director: Peyton Reed

Peyton Reed Date of release: July 17, 2015

July 17, 2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Next, we recommend watching the Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man. The movie is a sci-fi action film with elements of comedy that you’d love to watch. The movie features Avengers and how they take down Ultron and how the ex-con Scott Lang breaks into Hank Pym’s house and steals his Ant-Man suit. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar to watch.

9. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes Movie Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Date of release: May 3, 2013

May 3, 2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This 2013 movie called Iron Man 3 was certainly a Hollywood hit and the ninth movie on our list of top Marvel movies. The movie once again features Tony Stark and how he struggles during the Battle of New York. The movie revolves pretty much around Tony creating suit after suit for the perfect one. Watch the movie to witness how Tony gets together with Rhodey to protect the President. Directed by Shane Black, this movie features the best of Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, and Gwyneth Paltrow. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

10. Thor (2011)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Drama, Action, Fantasy Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes Movie Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Natalie Portman Director: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Date of release: May 6, 2011

May 6, 2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

2011 also saw the release of another MCU blockbuster, Thor. The fantasy action drama features the God of Thunder Thor. Watch the movie to witness how he was banished to the planet Earth by his father Odin. The movie takes an interesting turn when he discovers he cannot lift his hammer and he meets Jane Foster. The movie will probably make you fall in love with the God of Thunder without even realizing it. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

11. Iron Man 2 (2010)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes Movie Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Date of release: May 7, 2010

May 7, 2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

The world was blessed enough to witness the sequel of Iron Man, The science fiction action drama was called Iron Man 2. The movie features the best of stars including Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The plot of the highly rated movie revolves around the former Stark Industries employee named Ivan Vanko who tries to kill Iron Man using his version of the Iron Man suit technology. You are going to love this one. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

12. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 4 min

2 hours 4 min Movie Star Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Hugo Weaving

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Hugo Weaving Director: Joe Johnston

Joe Johnston Date of release: July 22, 2011

July 22, 2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

You must start your Marvel journey with the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger. The action-adventure science fiction drama might not be the best Marvel film. The movie is set in World War 2, in the year 1942. Directed by Joe Johnston and starring Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Hugo Weaving the movie is where everything began. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-fi Running Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes Movie Star Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law

Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Date of release: March 8, 2019

March 8, 2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

The next Marvel movie you must watch is Captain Marvel. This 2019 movie features the best of Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jude Law. The movie is directed by Anna Boden along with Ryan Fleck. The plot of the movie revolves around a tale where Captain Marvel finally discovered grunge along with a community of Skrulls on Earth. The Marvel movie is a superhero movie where the lead characters de-age. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

14. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Drama, Action, Fantasy Running Time: 1 hour 52 minutes

1 hour 52 minutes Movie Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston Director: Alan Taylor

Alan Taylor Date of release: November 8, 2013

November 8, 2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Next, you must watch Thor: The Dark World, the movie was released in the year 2013 and has to be the eighth movie if you are watching Marvel movies chronologically. The movie features the story of how Thor comes to Earth and how he meets Jane. Interestingly, Jane has absorbed a pretty dangerous substance known as the Aether. Thor figures out Aether can kill Jane, and watch the movie to witness what happens next. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Sci-Fi

Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Running Time: 1 hour 52 minutes

1 hour 52 minutes Movie Star Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth

Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth Director: Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier Date of release: June 13, 2008

June 13, 2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Starring Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, and Tim Roth, this Marvel wonder features Bruce Banner who tries to find the cure for his bizarre condition where he turns into a big angry green monster when he is irritated. The movie is set in the year 2011 and revolves around General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Emil Blonsky and Hulk. Well, if this movie is an MCU movie is debatable but it sure has all the Marvel superheroes. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

The above list of Marvel movies is a perfectly curated guide to help you watch every Marvel movie in the right order. After you are done with the 15 movies listed above head down to our bonus list of Marvel movies to complete your Marvel binge fest.

A bonus list of Marvel movies listed chronologically with their release date

If you loved the above list we recommend you continue your Marvel journey with these exceptional Marvel movies listed chronologically along with their year of release.

16. Black Widow - Release date: July 9, 2021

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming - Release date: July 7, 2017

18. Black Panther - Release date: February 16, 2018

19. Doctor Strange - Release date: November 4, 2016

20. Thor: Ragnarok - Release date: November 3, 2017

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Release date: July 6, 2018

22. Avengers: Infinity War - Release date: April 27, 2018

23. Avengers: Endgame - Release date: April 26, 2019

24. Spider-Man: Far from Home - Release date: July 2, 2019

25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Release date: September 3, 2021

26. Eternals - Release date: November 5, 2021

27. Spider-Man: No Way Home - Release date: December 17, 2021

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Release date: May 5, 2022

29. Thor: Love and Thunder - Release date: July 23, 2022

30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Release date: November 11, 2022

31. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Release date: February 17, 2023

32. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Release date: May 5, 2023