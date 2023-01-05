Top Medical Dramas like Grey’s Anatomy that are absolutely binge-worthy

Although when we think of medical dramas, Ellen Pompeo starrer Grey’s Anatomy tops every list. In fact, the longest-running ABC show has a huge fan base who could watch and rewatch the show multiple times. But, the world of medical dramas has so much in store for the fans of medicine. Each drama is full of heart-stopping elements, in fact, everything from goose-bump-giving life-or-death situations, hospital dramas, and romance, to emotional moments that simply warm your heart. In fact, if you have been looking for medical dramas to invest your heart and soul, this list of iconic medical dramas is all you have been looking for. Below you will find a list of top medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy with their IMDb ratings.

1. House

House Cast: Hugh Laurie, Omar Epps, Robert Sean Leonard, Jesse Spencer Creator: David Shore Genre: Drama, Mystery Year of release: 2004 House Total seasons: 8 Episode Run Time: 44 min OTT Platform: Prime Video House Rating: 8.7/10 If you have been looking for an iconic medical drama we highly recommend adding David Shore’s House to your watchlist. The show features the story of an antisocial doctor who is a specialist in the field of diagnostic medicine. The savvy doctor is shown to go the extra mile when it comes to solving unexplainable cases.

2. The Knick

Movie Cast: André Holland, Clive Owen, Jeremy Bobb, Juliet Rylance Creators: Jack Amiel, Michael Begler Genre: Drama, History Year of release: 2014 The Knick Total seasons: 2 Episode Run Time: 58 min OTT Platform: Hulu The Knick Rating: 8.5/10 Another show we highly recommend to a medical drama lover is André Holland, Clive Owen, Jeremy Bobb, and Juliet Rylance's show titled The Knicks. The two-season show was released in 2014 but will be relevant and fun to watch even today. The show follows a must-watch medical premise that depicts the professional and personal lives of the people working at New York's Knickerbocker Hospital in the early twentieth century.

3. ER

ER Cast: Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Eriq La Salle Creator: Michael Crichton Genre: Drama, Romance Year of release: 1994 ER Total seasons: 15 Episode Run Time: 44 min OTT Platform: Apple TV ER Rating: 7.9/10 Another must-watch medical drama is ER. Created by Michael Crichton and starring Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, and Eriq La Salle, the show is all about the experiences both personal and professional of the doctors and nurses working at Chicago's County General Hospital. The show has around fifteen seasons and has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

4. The Mindy Project

The Mindy Project Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, Chris Messina Creator: Mindy Kaling Genre: Comedy Year of release: 2012 The Mindy Project Total seasons: 6 Episode Run Time: 30 min OTT Platform: Netflix The Mindy Project Rating: 7.5/10 Read more about The Mindy Project here. While medical dramas and comedy do not usually go hand in hand but Mindy Kaling does it so effortlessly. The Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, and Chris Messina starrer show features the story of an Ob/Gyn. Watch the show to witness the doctor balance her personal and professional life in a fun way and how she manages her co-workers in a pretty tight office space.

5. The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor Cast: Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff Creator: David Shore Genre: Medical, Drama Year of release: 2017 The Good Doctor Total seasons: 6 Episode Run Time: 41 min OTT Platform: Prime Video The Good Doctor Rating: 8.1/10 Read more about The Good Doctor here. If you have still not gotten a chance to binge this epic drama, you’ve got to. The 2017 show starring Freddie Highmore, follows a story of an autistic surgeon named Shaun Murphy who also suffers from Savant syndrome. The following depicts the story of the surprisingly gifted doctor as he works at the surgical unit of a renowned hospital.

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo starrer Grey's Anatomy Season 19: What should fans expect?