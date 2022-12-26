This holiday season, if you are looking for ways to treat yourself, we recommend a little Netflix bing-fest to keep your holiday spirits high. That is precisely why we have done the heavy lifting and curated a perfect list of top movies on Netflix to binge-watch this holiday season. Right from Netflix new releases to holiday classics, we have listed all the perfect movies that will definitely manage to touch that sweet spot when you are all tucked in with a cup of hot cocoa and fuzzy socks and are looking for the perfect movie to end your day on a right note. Trust us, we have scoured our way through the massive list of movies on Netflix and picked out just the perfect titles for you. So, what are you waiting for? Go on! Scroll on for a list of top movies on Netflix to binge-watch this December 2022.

1. Trolls

Trolls Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen Director: Roar Uthaug Writer: Espen Aukan, Roar Uthaug(story by) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 41m OTT Platform: Netflix Trolls Rating: 5.8/10 This Norwegian monster film featuring Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Eric Vorenholt among others is the perfect movie for your holiday watchlist. The movie showcases the story of an interesting group of people who get together to try to stop a gigantic troll in the Norwegian mountain who has woken up after a thousand years.

2. Bullet Train

Bullet Train Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Director: David Leitch Writer: Zak Olkewicz (screenplay by), Kôtarô Isaka(based on the book by) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2h 7m OTT Platform: Netflix Bullet Train Rating: 7.3/10 Read more about Bullet Train here. If you like action comedies, this Brad Pitt starrer will be a treat for your eyes, this holiday season. One of the top movies on Netflix right now, Bullet Train features a bewitching story of a hitman who battles five assassins on a moving bullet train. The highly-rated movie is directed by David Leitch.

3. Prisoners

Prisoners Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis Director: Denis Villeneuve Writer: Aaron Guzikowski Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 2h 33m OTT Platform: Netflix Prisoners Rating: 8.1/10 Another highly-rated movie that, you can pick to watch right away is Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Viola Davis. The thriller drama is directed by Denis Villeneuve and features an engaging story of two young girls in Pennsylvania who are abducted. The movie follows the search for the suspected abductor who is later released. The movie takes an interesting turn when the father of one of the girls, Keller Dover decides it is up to him to get justice for his daughter.

4. Sr.

Sr. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Sr., Paul Thomas Anderson(archive footage), Alan Arkin Director: Chris Smith Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 29m OTT Platform: Netflix Sr. Rating: 7.3/10 Read more about Sr. here. The much-talked-about movie of 2022, Sr. is Robert Downey Jr.’s tribute to his late father in the form of a documentary. It features the career of beloved filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. along with his relationship with his son Robert Downey Jr.

5. I Believe in Santa

I Believe in Santa Cast: Christina Moore, John Ducey, Violet McGraw Director: Alex Ranarivelo Writer: John Ducey Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 29m OTT Platform: Netflix I Believe in Santa Rating: 4.4/10 If you like cliche holiday movies, you are going to love, I Believe in Santa. The Netflix movie is directed by Alex Ranarivelo and features stars like Christina Moore, John Ducey, and Violet McGraw. The movie features the story of a woman who falls in love with a man who actually believes in Santa. Watch the fun holiday movie to know what happens next.

6. The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis Director: Clay Kaytis Writer: Matt Lieberman(screenplay by), David Guggenheim(story by) Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 1h 44m OTT Platform: Netflix The Christmas Chronicles Rating: 7.0/10 The Christmas Chronicles is one of the top movies on Netflix that’ll get your festive mode on. Directed by Clay Kaytis, the fun movie features Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, and Judah Lewis. The plot of the movie revolves around a sibling duo Kate Pierce and Teddy Pierce who plan to catch Santa Claus on camera. Watch the experiences of these notorious kids as their mission transforms on an unexpected but amazing journey.

7. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Cast: Ewan McGregor(voice), David Bradley(voice), Gregory Mann(voice) Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson Writer: Guillermo del Toro(screenplay by), Patrick McHale(screenplay by), Carlo Collodi( writer of the book "Pinocchio") Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 57m OTT Platform: Netflix Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Rating: 7.8/10 Read more about Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio here. If you’ve always loved the tale of Pinocchio, you’ve got to watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. This 2022 animated musical fantasy movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson and is based on the classic Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. With a premise of Italy during World War I, the must-watch movie features the best of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet.

8. The Big Four or The Big 4

Movie Cast: Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Lutesha Director: Timo Tjahjanto Writer: Timo Tjahjanto, Johanna Wattimena Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2h 21m OTT Platform: Netflix The Big Four Rating: 6.1/10 This Indonesian action comedy-drama, created by Timo Tjahjanto, is one of the top movies on Netflix right now. The movie features the story of four assassins who are retired and recreated by Abimana Aryasatya, Lutesha, Arie Kriting, and Kristo Immanuel. Binge on the movie to watch the best of the group who is after an elusive murderer.

9. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Cast: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch Director: Matthew Warchus Writer: Dennis Kelly(screenplay by), Tim Minchin(based on the stage musical by), Roald Dahl(based on the book by) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 57m OTT Platform: Netflix Movie Rating: 7.3/10 Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is another must-watch movie, this holiday season. The 2022 movie is a musical fantasy that features the best elements of comedy and drama. Directed by Matthew Warchus, this movie is a highly anticipated adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Binge on this musical perfection to be a part of Matilda’s story she is an exceptional girl with a sharp mind and an extraordinary imagination.

10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson Director: Rian Johnson Writer: Rian Johnson Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 57m OTT Platform: Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.4/10 Read more about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here. One of the top movies on Netflix right now, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery aka Glass Onion is a highly awaited sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. This 2022 mystery drama is created by Rian Johnson that features Daniel Craig who will be reprising his beloved role as master detective Benoit Blanc. Other cast members of the movie include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

11. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari Cast: Mark Inman, Hazel Osborne, Pouroto Ngaropo Director: Rory Kennedy Writer: Mark Bailey, Dallas Brennan Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 38m OTT Platform: Netflix The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari Rating: 7.4/10 Unlike fun holiday movies, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is a serious documentary but is worth your time nonetheless. The 2022 film on Netflix features the best of bravery and resilience followed by a disastrous volcano tragedy in New Zealand.

