Top Romance TV Shows: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar

From heart-wrenching emotional dramas to light-hearted rom-coms, this time we have enlisted the best of romance TV shows that you must binge on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+Hotstar right away.

If you have been a fan of the romance genre, you have certainly hit the jackpot because this time we have curated a list of the top romance TV shows that will legit feed your soul. In fact, whether you are looking for that special someone or are looking for romantic shows for the perfect quality time with your partner to keep up with that new year's resolution, our list of top romance TV shows is your pick. Right from the romance must-watch like The Vampire Diaries to Netflix’s Emily in Paris, there is something for everyone. 

So, if you are craving touching declarations of love and moving moments of passion, go on and scroll on for the perfect list of highly rated heart-sweeping romance shows on your favorite OTT channels.  

1. Emily in Paris 

Emily in Paris Cast:  Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold

Creator: Darren Star

Genre:  Comedy, Drama, Romance

Year of release: 2020

Emily in Paris Total seasons: 3

Episode Run Time: 30 min

OTT Platform: Netflix

Emily in Paris Rating: 6.9/10

If you are a fashion enthusiast looking for a steamy romance show, this Netflix show is your pick. The Lilly Collins starrer romantic show features the love life of a young American woman who moves to Paris to work for a marketing firm and gives them an American perspective. The show is available on Netflix to stream. 

2. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Cast:  Michelle Fairley, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel

Director: Tom Verica 

Writer: Shonda Rhimes

Genre: Biography, Romance, Drama, History 

Year of release: 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Total seasons: 1

OTT Platform: Netflix

If you have watched the romantic drama show Bridgerton, you’d know queen Charlotte was definitely one of the most interesting characters in the show. For anyone who likes romance with a historical premise, this upcoming drama is your show. 

3. Outlander 

Outlander Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin

Creator: Ronald D. Moore

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Year of release: 2014

Outlander Total seasons: 6

Episode Run Time: 60 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Outlander Rating: 8.4/10

Another show that you will seriously fall in love with is Outlander. The show is based on an epic tale of an English combat nurse set in 1945. The story takes an interesting turn when she mysteriously travels back to 1743.

4. The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham

Creators: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Year of release: 2009

The Vampire Diaries Total seasons: 8

Episode Run Time: 43 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The Vampire Diaries Rating: 7.7/10

The epic fantasy romance show is another romantic show that features the complicated love life of a teenage girl named Elena Gilbert played by Nina Dobrev who is torn between two handsome vampire brothers. The tale features gripping dangers set in a fictional town in Virginia called Mystic Falls. 

5. Bridgerton

Bridgerton Cast:  Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Bessie Carter

Creator: Chris Van Dusen

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Year of release: 2020

Bridgerton Total seasons: 2

Episode Run Time: 60 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Bridgerton Rating: 7.4 /10

Another romance TV show that you will definitely love watching is this historical romance drama that features the best of stunning palaces, ball gowns, and everything you’d expect kingly-themed show. If you are looking forward to watching an epic dramatic and suspenseful romance tale set in Regency-era England, this is your show. 

6. Friends

Friends Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc

Creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Year of release: 1994

Friends Total seasons: 10

Episode Run Time: 22 min

OTT Platform: Netflix 

Friends Rating: 8.9/10

The iconic romantic-comedy drama features the lives of six best friends living in New York City. Watch this show for the best tear-jerking moments of laughter, emotions, and romance. 

7. Grey's Anatomy 

Grey's Anatomy Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Genre:  Drama, Romance

Year of release: 2005

Grey's Anatomy Total seasons: 19

Episode Run Time:  41 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Grey's Anatomy Rating: 7.6/10

Another show that’s certainly one of the best romance TV shows is Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy. The show features the personal and professional lives of doctors, surgical interns, and nurses working in a renowned hospital. 

