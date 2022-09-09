Top Warner Brothers movies releasing in 2022-23

When it comes to movie releases 2022 has definitely been a busy year. Whether it is theatres or OTT platforms, 2022 witnessed a number of movie releases and there’s a lot more in store. However, this list is all about the upcoming Warner Brothers movies in 2022-23. Warner Bros Pictures has always had a rather impressive slate of upcoming movies. With big films like The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, and Elvis, Warner Bro Pictures are coming up with so much more. Right from superhero movies to thrillers, there’s a lot in store. Unlike 2021, this year, the movies will make their premieres in theatres first followed by their release on streaming platforms.

About Warner Brothers Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. popularly known as Warner Bros. or WB is one of the most renowned American film and entertainment studio that’s headquartered at the Warner Bros. Studios complex located in Burbank, California. Founded in the year 1923 by four brothers, Harry Warner, Albert Warner, Sam Warner, and Jack Warner, this company is the leading entertainment studio in the American film industry. Warner Brothers gave us the biggest fantasy films like The Harry Potter series, Hollywood hits like The Dark Knight series, iconic science fiction action films like Inception and Matrix along with the best American comedy films like the Hangover series.

Below, you will find all the biggest upcoming Warner Brothers movies in 2022 and 2023.

1. Salem’s Lot - Friday, September 9, 2022 Salem's Lot is an upcoming American supernatural horror film that’ll be distributed by Warner Brothers. Directed and written by Gary Dauberman this movie is based on Stephen King's 1975 novel of the same name. The story revolves around an author named Ben Mears who returns to his Jerusalem’s Lot to find inspiration for his next writing project. Mears was haunted by the incident in his childhood and rediscovers that his hometown has been preyed upon by a vampire. Director: Gary Dauberman Cast Members: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, Pilou Asbæk

2. Don’t Worry Darling - Friday, September 23, 2022 Another upcoming WB movie is Don't Worry Darling which is all set to release on the 23rd of September, 2022. This American psychological thriller film is directed by Olivia Wilde. The story of the upcoming thriller movie is based on a 1950 housewife played by Florence Pugh who lives with her husband played by Harry Styles. The movie is set in a utopian experimental community that’s worried about a glamorous company that’s masking disturbing secrets. Director: Olivia Wilde Cast Members: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine

3. The Flash - Friday, November 4, 2022 The Flash is one of the upcoming Warner Brothers movies that’s coming up in 2022. This American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character Flash. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Films, The Disco Factory, and Double Dream this massive film will be the 13th film in DCEU or the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Andy Muschietti the story revolves around Barry who travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother only to face some unintended consequences. In the movie, Barry Allen, also The Flash, pushes the limits of his superpowers. This is the first-ever standalone DC Super Hero feature film. Director: Andy Muschietti Cast Members: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton

4. House Party - December 9, 2022 House Party is one of the highly anticipated Warner Brothers movies that’s almost a remake of the 1990 film of the same name. This American comedy film is directed by Calmatic. The movie revolves around the story of a high schooler who sneaks out to one of his friend's house parties which turns into a pretty wild night. The movie will release on the 9th of December, 2022. Director: Calmatic Cast Members: Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly

5. Black Adam - October 21, 2022 Black Adam is another upcoming American superhero film that’s based on the DC Comics character Black Adam. The film is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Black Adam is a spin-off of the 2019 DC movie Shazam! Moreover, it is the 11th film in the DCEU or DC Extended Universe. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is based on the story of an antihero Black Adam. The movie was all set to release in 2021 but was delayed due to COVID-19. Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Members: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

The complete list of upcoming Warner Brothers Movies