Tori Kelly Health Update: Singer's husband André Murillo says she is 'smiling and feeling stronger'

Tori Kelly is slowly recovering after facing a sudden medical emergency the previous week. The singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she collapsed while out with friends. TMZ reported that she was treated for blood clots around her vital organs. But a while ago, Tori's husband, André Murillo shared a piece of good news about the singer's health update.

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo says she is 'smiling and feeling stronger'

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tori's husband André Murillo posted a story, informing the health update of the Grammy-winner. He wrote, "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Adding a red heart emoji, André further wrote, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Denoting the incident of Tori, Murillo shared a video from Kelly's 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber titled Where Do I Fit In on July 25. In the video, Kelly sang verses that focused on overcoming times of fear and loneliness by trusting in God. Notably, the song features Judah Smith and Chandler Moore and appeared on Bieber's gospel-inspired album EP Freedom.

The particular lines that Kelly sang were, "When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side."

Tori Kelly and André Murillo's relationship

Kelly and Murillo started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement a year later. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. In an interview with People, Kelly spoke about her relationship with Murillo. She said, "He's the best. He's the most supportive. It's been awesome to have him."

Meanwhile, Tori Kelly gained attention as a child artist after appearing on multiple TV competition series. She became a household name in the industry after showcasing her soulful acoustic covers on YouTube. Kelly also participated on American Idol in 2010 but fell short of reaching Idol's Top 24. In 2015, the singer released her debut album Unbreakable Smile and received massive popularity.

