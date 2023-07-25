Tori Kelly hospitalized for blood clots around vital organs after collapsing during dinner

Tori Kelly, renowned for her accomplishments as both a singer and a songwriter, is currently facing a health crisis. After collapsing during a dinner outing in downtown L.A. with friends, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors made a concerning discovery of blood clots around her vital organs, leading to her admission to the ICU. This unexpected turn has stirred profound concern among her fans and peers in the music industry, who now eagerly await updates on her condition.

Tori Kelly's collapses

Sources close to Tori Kelly recounted the alarming incident, stating that her heart started beating rapidly during the dinner event, causing her to lose consciousness for an extended period. Concerned for her well-being, her friends made a crucial decision to transport her to Cedars-Sinai, a renowned medical facility, bypassing the option of calling for an ambulance.

Tori Kelly's diagnosis

Within the confines of the ICU, medical professionals promptly began evaluating Tori's condition. Their examinations revealed the presence of blood clots in her legs and lungs, warranting immediate and intensive medical care. Additionally, they are carefully investigating whether there are any clots affecting her heart. The situation has been described as "really serious" by one insider source, adding to the gravity of the circumstances. Throughout her hospitalization, Tori has experienced fluctuations in consciousness, prompting close monitoring by the medical team to ensure the best possible care and treatment.

Tori Kelly's illustrious music career, marked by significant achievements such as winning Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, and being honored with the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015, has garnered her a devoted fan base and deep respect within the industry. As news of her hospitalization spreads, fans, peers, and the music community rally in support, sending their thoughts and well-wishes for her prompt and full recovery. The impact of Tori's music and her heartfelt performances have touched countless lives, and now, as she faces this challenging moment, those she has inspired come together to lift her up with messages of hope and strength.

