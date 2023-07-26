Tori Kelly's husband Andre Murillo shares lyrics on 'fear' as she remains hospitalized for blood clots

Tori Kelly has attained a devoted fan base and high regard within the industry as a result of her illustrious music career, which has been distinguished by noteworthy accomplishments like winning Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song and being recognized with the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015. Following reports that singer Tori Kelly had been admitted to the hospital with blood clots, her husband tweeted a touching clip from one of the singer's songs.

Tori Kelly’s husband shares emotional stories on Instagram while she is hospitalized

While Tori is in the hospital, her husband shared her song's lyrics on his Instagram Story. Early on Tuesday, her husband André Murillo shared a picture of a black screen with just his wife's verse from Justin Bieber's song Where Do I Fit In playing.

In the clip, the singer can be heard singing, “When I'm all alone and fear is all I see, sitting in the silence with these insecurities, it's then you remind me, you're holding me tight, and you love me completely, you're always by my side.” Later, Bieber croons, "And you say to me," as Kelly sings, "It'll be alright."

The 33-year-old basketball player's heartfelt message of support arrives as his wife remains hospitalized.

The Nobody Love singer, who is battling blood clots in her legs and lungs and is allegedly still in a really serious health condition.

Why is Tori Kelly hospitalized?

As per Page Six, despite numerous attempts, the singer and her husband’s representatives did not immediately respond for a comment on the situation. However, insiders told TMZ that Kelly had been out to dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night when she complained of having an unusually high heartbeat.

She reportedly passed out at one point and was out for a while, and her pals made a conscious decision to drive her to Cedars-Sinai in West Hollywood rather than calling an ambulance, which would have sent her to a lower-quality hospital downtown. Medical personnel immediately started assessing Tori's condition inside the ICU. As per the report, her legs and lungs tested positive for blood clots, necessitating quick and intensive medical attention.

In addition, the report mentioned that the hospital is carefully examining her heart to see if any clots are there. One insider source described the situation as really serious, which heightens the seriousness of the situation. As per the report, Tori has suffered fluctuations in consciousness during her hospital stay, necessitating continuous monitoring by the medical staff to guarantee the best possible care and treatment.

Speaking of Tori, the Brokenhearted singer has been making a comeback this year despite leading a more secluded life since the release of her last album in 2020. The two-time Grammy winner stunned fans with a hair transition to start off her new era when she unveiled her most recent track, Missin U, in March. Additionally, Tori Kelly is well known for participating on American Idol in 2010.

