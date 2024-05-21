Tori Spelling Gushes About Her Mother's Day Gift From Her 5 Children; See What It is Here

Actress Tori Spelling recently revealed what her kids got her on Mother’s Day. In the May 18th Episode of her hit podcast MisSpelling, she revealed that her kids marked the occasion by watching her get her midriff pierced. Rather unorthodox!



Tori Spelling debuts midriff piercings in her podcast

Spelling, who shares her five children: sons Liam Aaron, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean and daughters, Stella Doreen and Hattie Margaret with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, revealed to friend Jessica Amer that for this Mother’s Day, she had decided to get dermal piercings. She further added that she feels “really proud” of her stomach, and has been wearing a lot of crop tops recently.

"I've had five babies. I'm really proud of my stomach. That's you know, it's gone in and out five times and it's good," said the Beverly Hills- 90210 alum said on the podcast. Further calling her belly her favorite part from when she was young, Spelling described it as a "full circle" moment that she gets to show off her belly as she gets older. "Now I do it again and people are like, stop dressing like a teenager," she told Amer.

“My kids know me so well,” Spelling further spoke.

It was further revealed in the podcast that Spelling and Amer usually get matching piercings on Mother’s Day. This time, Spelling had warned the latter of the piercings yielded some bruising before she showed her new look, with four diamond studs.

Tori Spelling and Dead McDermott's relationship history

Spelling, the daughter of Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling and author Candy Spelling is most noted for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, as Donna Martin. Other than that, she has made appearances in television films like A Friend to Die For, A Carol Christmas, and The Mistle-Tones.

Spelling’s ex-husband McDermott recently made his new relationship with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global, public as he shared a snap of them sporting a matching pin strip outfit on Instagram. But what copped flak from the audience was Spelling liking the post, which prompted McDermott to come out in support of his estranged wife. “It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate, loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” he wrote in response to a troll who found Spelling liking the post “mind-boggling.”

While the two were married since 2006, they filed for divorce on 29 March 2024.

