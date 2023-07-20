Tori Spelling on split with Dean McDermott; says 'I’ve always looked better on my own'

In the wake of her separation from Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling breaks her silence, revealing her stance on the situation. The actress, known for her roles in various TV shows, was recently spotted shopping at a Target in the San Fernando Valley, where she addressed questions regarding her split with Dean and her current living situation with their five children.

Tori Spelling embraces solo life

When asked if she was blindsided by the announcement of their separation, Tori chose not to divulge details about the potential divorce. Instead, she confidently stated, "I've always looked better on my own," asserting her comfort with independence.

Struggles and support for Tori Spelling

Recently seen staying at a motel in Los Angeles with her children, Tori defended her choice, emphasizing her dedication to caring for her kids amidst difficult circumstances. The motel stay reportedly resulted from a mold infestation in her home, unrelated to the split. Throughout these trying times, Tori can count on her mother, Candy Spelling, who has expressed her unwavering support for her daughter during this challenging period.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's relationship timeline

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's relationship has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. The couple first met in 2005 while both were married to other people. They tied the knot in May 2006 after divorce from their previous partners. Over the years, they welcomed five children together and faced challenges, including Dean's admission of infidelity in 2014, which led to a public struggle in their marriage. Despite the difficulties, they worked on rebuilding their relationship and even renewed their vows in 2010. However, issues persisted, with financial difficulties and personal struggles adding pressure to their marriage. In June 2023, Dean announced their separation after 18 years together. Friends were surprised by the news, as they appeared to be in a better place recently.

Tori Spelling's assertive stance on embracing independence reflects her strength and determination amid a challenging time in her personal life. As she navigates the complexities of her separation from Dean McDermott, she finds solace in her role as a devoted mother and receives comforting support from her mother, Candy. The road ahead may be uncertain, but Tori's resilience shines through as she faces the future with grace and determination.

