Tori Spelling Reveals 'The Last Thing' Anyone Would Think She Has in Her Freezer; Find Out

Tori Spelling shared some interesting details about what she keeps in her freezer. During the most recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the mother of 7 mentioned that she has stored two of her placentas in there, but she can't remember which of her children they belong to.

Spelling, known for her appearance in Beverly Hills 90210 further divulged that she had another placenta safeguarded by a friend of hers. "I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would that'd be my placenta," said the big screen star, adding that this is a normal practice, since “there's all that fancy stuff you're supposed to they say it's good luck to eat it, or it's good luck to bury it, or it's good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills,” but she admits being too lazy to do the latter.

An unconditional friendship

For her youngest son Beau, whom she shares with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, Spelling then revealed that it was her best friend Jess who kindly took her placenta home with her.

The star suffered complications while giving birth to Beau, and while it was successful via a C-section surgery, they had to stay at the hospital a little longer. Spelling was handed the placenta, but she did not know what to do with it.

“I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home," Spelling added, gushing about her “good friend.” While the latter has kept on persisting the 90210 alum for the last 7 years to take it back, the day has not come yet.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married for more than a decade when they announced their decision to go separate ways. Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott, citing irreconcilable differences between the duo, but the two remain on friendly terms post-separation.

