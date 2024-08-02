Tori Spelling will have to think 'outside the box' if all five of her children choose to attend college. The mother of five recently quipped that she would have to go on OnlyFans to get them into college during a discussion about college tuition costs with guest William Shatner on the most recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast.

Shatner, 93, pointed out that Spelling had many kids enrolled in school, and that the university they would eventually attend is unreasonably [expensive]. To this Spellign replied, “I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college.”

Spelling who performed Donna Martin on the 90s Fox mainstays the mother of five children with her ex-husband, the 57-year-old Dean McDermott: Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, seven.

The Star Trek star then asked Spelling how she describes OnlyFans. The 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum replied, "How do you describe OnlyFans? So OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not sex workers — but along those lines, but now actresses do it.”

Spelling claimed to be aware of famous people who profit from using the website, citing her friend Denise Richards as an example, who signed in June 2022. She said, "You can pay via] PayPal, Cash app, or credit card."

In January 2023, Spelling acknowledged on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM that she had subscribed under a fake name to Richards' OnlyFans page and had paid an astounding $400 in just two days.

While filming Mind Over Time, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott crossed paths in Canada. They were married in 2006, starting their happily ever after. The couple has five children. McDermott admitted in 2014 that he had cheated on her, but the couple chose to work on their marriage rather than call it quits.

Everything was going smoothly. In 2017, McDermott even proposed Spelling again, and the couple welcomed their fifth child. The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in 2020. However, the couple decided to file for divorce in 2023 after announcing their separation owing to unfavorable circumstances that arose last year.

