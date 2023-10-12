'Tornado in my house.': The time Kim Kardashian revealed she cries herself to sleep because of THIS reason

Kim Kardashian, an iconic celebrity, has showcased her struggles and personal transformations, offering a glimpse of the human aspect of fame. Her journey following the divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West unveiled a tumultuous period. Despite her renowned celebrity status and glamorous persona, she grappled with the challenges of co-parenting her four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm with her former husband. These experiences exposed the emotional toll of a high-profile separation and enduring public scrutiny.

Kim Kardashian on raising her children as a single parent

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast where she candidly opened up about her challenging period after her divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West. She reportedly talked about raising her four children as a single parent, calling it one of the “most challenging” yet “rewarding” things she encountered in her life.

She said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f*****g tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” She also revealed that despite the mess, it is still the “best chaos.”

Kim continued, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement. Especially when they're babies and you're feeding and there's the madness going on. It's the best chaos though.” In addition, she emphasized that navigating each day and managing the complexities of parenting can “make you so proud of yourself.”

Kim also took to her Instagram to share her podcast with Shetty and captioned the post, “We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I get through the tougher days, and so much more. I really loved this one, as so much of my life has been dedicated to finding out what my true purpose is.”

When Shetty asked her about the challenges of running a household filled with children as a single parent, she further stated, “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play a good police officer and bad cop.'”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s custody

Notably, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share both physical and legal custody of their four children. Following their divorce in November 2022, West was obligated to provide $200,000 per month in child support and contribute to half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

