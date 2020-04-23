Toronto International Film Festival hopes to take the digital route owing to the Coronavirus outbreak

The media reports also suggest that the TIFF is planning to hold on to its original date and will be bringing the necessary measures keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scare.

As per a news report in Variety, this year's Toronto International Film Festival might take the digital route for this year owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The news report suggests that TIFF will surely use the digital element in the event as an international travel ban amid the Coronavirus crisis has been issued across the world. The report further states that TIFF executive director and co-head Joana Vicente has said that pushing the Toronto Film Festival ahead is not a possibility at the current time. She further states the pandemic could witness the second wave in the months of October and November.

The media reports also suggest that the TIFF is planning to hold on to its original date and bringing the necessary measures keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scare. The TIFF programmers could not stick to their plans of taking the trips to Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong due to the international travel ban that has been issued by countries across the globe. The news reports state that the Toronto International Film Festival sees a line-up of around 300 films every year.

Now, the report in Variety states that the organizers will keep in mind the social distancing norms in mind if they go ahead with the event. The report further goes on to add that the organizers are looking to have fewer venues, a reduced number of people at the event and if the situation gets very bad then, the in-person aspect will not be there.

