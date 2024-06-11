Tory Lanez And Wife Raina Chassagne Are Getting Divorced While He Serves Jail-Time For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, secretly tied the knot with Raina Chassagne in June 2023, just three months before commencing his decade-long incarceration for shooting down fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s feet. However, Chassagne has filed for divorce after less than a year seeking full custody of their son, Kai.

Raina Chassagne splits from her husband, Tory Lanez, due to irreconcilable differences

Documents of the court obtained by Page Six indicate that she alleges ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Chassagne filed for a divorce on Monday. She shared a seven-year-old son named Kai with Lanez. It is uncertain how long they were together before getting married on June 25, 2023. In her filing, she is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son Kai but has agreed to allow visiting rights for the child with Lanez in prison.

However, contrary to the custody request, she was known to have visited her husband with Kai at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, as per TMZ. Kai visited his father twice in January, as the incarcerated rapper spent several months imprisoned throughout his December 2022 trial. They drew pictures together, played board games, and ate snacks from vending machines.

Tory Lanez tried to silence Megan Thee Stallion after firing shots at her feet

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that he shot at her multiple times, screaming out “Dance Bitch,” after an argument inside their car following a party. Reportedly, the dispute involved their music careers. According to Stallion, Lanez bribed herself and her then-best friend Kelsey Harris with 1 million dollars each not to speak about what happened between them. Harris at that moment sent Stallion’s bodyguard an SOS text that read, “Help / Tory shot meg / 911.”

Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, which resulted in his conviction last September 2023 at North Kern State Prison located in Delano, California, followed by his 10-year-long sentence.

