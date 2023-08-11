Tory Lanez breaks silence on 10-year jail time; says "I did not do..."

Earlier this week, three years' worth of hearings and legal procedures were finally put to rest earlier when Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. While the rapper was found guilty of the deed many years ago, the hearing and court case went on to span for three years, until the final verdict was passed. It was after three years that Tory Lanez has finally spoken up about his conviction. Not only did he confirm that he was not guilty of the pressed charges, but he also stated that he will respect the judiciary for its decision. Here is what the rapper said.

Tory Lanez issues statement ahead of jail time

Earlier this morning, Tory Lanez took to his Instagram to share a statement with respect to his sentencing. The rapper penned down a five-para note sharing how he would not be apologizing for something that he did not do. The statement opened with "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let any jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I will always." The rapper continued that he would take responsibility for all the verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved.

However, "In no shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of." Lanez then went ahead with "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do." The rapper also said that this was one of the times that his back was against the wall once again. But he refuses to stop fighting. The rapper is expected to begin his sentence within two weeks of time.

What happened between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion?

Two years ago, back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were attending a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home. And it was decided that both of them would be leaving the party at the same time. But it seemed like Tory was under the influence, and an argument broke out between the two. As a result of this, she started walking away from his SUV. But Tory took out his gun and shot at her feet. Unlike his friends, Megan had not found this funny at all.

Megan took the matters to court and Tory was convicted for his action in 2021. However, the hearing took two years to call for the final verdict. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

