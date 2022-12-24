Tory Lanez Felony Assault Trial: Rapper found guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting; 5 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Tory Lanez's felony assault trial has reached its conclusion! Over 2 years after Megan Thee Stallion accused the Canadian rapper of shooting her, and post a week-long trial, Tory has been found guilty, as reported by Variety. Lanez was convicted on all 3 counts at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles...

Notably, Tory Lanez - who pleaded not guilty in November 2020 - was found guilty on all 3 felony firearm counts. The counts Tory was convicted on included "assault with a semiautomatic firearm," "carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle" and "negligent discharge of a firearm." The third count was added by the prosecutors just a little before the trial commenced.

Tory Lanez's prison time

Given the verdict not being in his favour, Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Tory Lanez's deportation

It's not just prison time Tory Lanez is looking at! The 30-year-old musician - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - is also facing deportation to Canada.

Tory Lanez's sentence hearing date set

Tony Lanez's sentence hearing is set to take place on January 27, 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Details

In August 2020, Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet post a pool party held at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home, a month prior. As for her hopes from the felony assault trial, the 27-year-old Grammy-winning rapper had revealed to Rolling Stone (via Entertainment Tonight) in July of this year: "I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail. I think it's so crazy that people are able to get online or publish anything that is not a 100 percent fact. That really is messing with my life. How are you able to do it and get away with it?"

