Tory Lanez gets his sentence postponed AGAIN, Megan Thee Stallion expresses 'mental trauma' amidst court case

The three-year-long court trial is finally coming to an end. While Tory Lanez was found guilty of the charges put against him by Megan thee Stallion, the sentence was to be issued by the court on Monday. However, the court seems to have postponed its judgment by one day. On the other side, American rapper Megan was also absent from the hearing on Monday. So, what is brewing behind the court walls? Here is everything that we know so far.

Tory Lanez's sentencing postponed AGAIN

American rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, while the two were coming back from a party. The case which ran for three years, pronounced the man to be guilty of the charges put up on him. And so, the court was to sentence him this Monday itself. The final day of the hearing transpired and Megan was seemingly absent from it.

She had sent a written testimony, claiming that it was for her good, not to be in the same room as Tory. In her written request, she also urged the judge to issue a harsh sentence against the Canadian rapper. However, it seemed that the final verdict had come in no one’s favor. The sentencing has been postponed for a day, as reported by USA Today. Thus, the world will only find out tomorrow if Tory Lanez will be going to jail or not.

What had happened?

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were attending a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home. Both the rappers had decided to come out of the house at the same time. But it seemed like Tory was under the influence, and an argument broke out between the two. As a result of this, she started walking away from his SUV. But Tory took out his gun and shot at her feet, asking her to dance with them. Unlike his friends, Megan had not found this funny at all.

She decided to take the entire matter to court and get the toughest sentence upon the 31-year-old. Now it will only come out tomorrow as to what the verdict is going to be. Stay tuned.

