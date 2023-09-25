Tory Lanez is 'scared for his life' in prison following sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case; Read INSIDE

It was earlier this month that rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. As the artist enters the prison, a new report of his time in the jail comes up. Page Six reports that Tory is scared for his life in prison, as per a source. In addition, even his family is concerned about how he would live in the prison. Here is what the entire report suggests.

Tory Lanez in prison

A close source informed Page Six that Lanez is gripped by apprehension in prison and perceives himself as an immediate target due to his celebrity status. The rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow artist, in a disturbing incident that transpired after they departed from a party hosted at Kylie Jenner's residence in Los Angeles back in 2020.

Upon his sentencing, Lanez was admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where his fame has isolated him from the general inmate population. “Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” a source told about the rapper's fear.

TMZ reported that he is currently held in "Administrative Segregation," a status designated for high-profile individuals, significantly limiting his interaction with fellow prisoners. Lanez is granted exclusive access to certain facilities, such as showers and the prison yard, where he spends his time in solitary confinement. Notably, Lanez's case took another dark turn this month when an inmate at the same facility, who was serving sentences for multiple murders, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his cellmate.

Moreover, a former inmate from the same prison was convicted earlier this month for assaulting two prison staff members in 2020. Lanez's family, particularly his father, is reportedly deeply concerned for his well-being. Although separated from the outside world, Lanez has managed to stay in touch with his family, who are striving to bolster his spirits during this challenging period.

All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

