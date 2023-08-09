Tory Lanez to serve 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

After being proven guilty of shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion, three years ago, the court has finally pronounced its verdict on the entire matter. The court was to announce the sentence yesterday. However, the hearing was postponed to the next day for unknown reasons. And finally, the court has given the final verdict on the matter. It was confirmed this morning that Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years of jail. What are the other provisions of the verdict? Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the case.

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on the feet back in 2020 was proven guilty in December 2022. Since then, the American singer had been waiting for the final judgment from the court about the matter. The case had been stretching for months after the final verdict was pronounced this morning. Since this conviction in December, the Canadian rapper had been serving his time in jail. This morning, the court made its final verdict of sentencing him to ten years of prison time. While the other side continues to maintain their innocence, the attorney has asked the court to allow a yearlong residential treatment program to deal with alcohol abuse issues.

On the other side, Megan had commented on the matter on Monday, suggesting that the entire incident was nothing less than a trauma for her. “I don’t think anybody ever gets over that. But his music became his outlet," the songstress said.

Tory Lanez's fans run campaigns

Since his conviction back in December, there has been a hoard of fans who had been demanding a fair trial and his freedom. #FreeToryLanez was trending for a very long time. Even after the final verdict come out this morning, the fans were quick to charge this campaign once again. Jose Baez, who was the attorney to Tory Lanez on the case said that he was "extremely disappointed" in the sentence. As of now, Megan Thee Stallion is yet to comment on the matter. The singer is expected to come public on the verdict via her social media soon.

