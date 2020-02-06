Total Bellas Promo: Trouble in paradise for Nikki Bella, Brie Bella's relationships; get twin pregnancy shock

Hyping us for the new season of Total Bellas is the promo featuring the time Nikki Bella and Brie Bella found out about their twin pregnancy. Furthermore, we will also get to see Artem Chigvinstev's romantic marriage proposal for Nikki in France.

WWE fans were in for a major shock as Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins announced to the world that they were both pregnant and will be delivering around the same time in August. While Brie is happily married to Daniel Bryan and they have a daughter, Birdie Danielson, Nikki recently revealed that Artem Chigvinstev had proposed to her in France in November 2019. In the new season of Total Bellas, we'll get to witness the moment when the Bellas found out that they were pregnant as well as Artem's romantic marriage proposal for Nikki.

In the new promo of Total Bellas' upcoming season, we start things off with Nikki gushing about how she hasn't had a passionate connection with someone like she has had with her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner. While we also get a glimpse of the France proposal, we then see Brie arguing with Daniel over how she doesn't want a second child, which leads to Bryan's breakdown. However, not all is well in Nikki and Artem's paradise as the former's flirtatious nature dampens the latter's mood.

Check out Total Bellas promo below:

What is getting us even more excited is how shocked The Bella Twins got over the fact that they both are pregnant at the same time. Even Birdie, who was with the sister-duo was shocked and cutely showed her exasperation, mirroring her mother and aunt!

ALSO READ: WWE News: Here's how John Cena feels about ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's engagement

Are you excited to see Total Bellas? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :YouTube

Read More