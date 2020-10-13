Total Bellas season 6: Nikki & Brie Bella give insight into the twin’s mid pandemic pregnancy; Watch

Total Bellas’ stars Nikki & Brie Bella just released a preview clip of their upcoming season 6. Scroll down to watch what unfolds in season 6.

Nikki and Brie Bella are back with their show! Season 6 of Total Bellas will make its return to E! On November 12, and will document the twins' pregnancy journeys as Brie Bella prepares to welcome her second child with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev await their first. In the preview clip of the new season—begins with Brie narrating, "We feel the same, our cravings are the same,"—the former WWE Superstars can be seen going to doctor's appointments, comparing bumps and, as always, teasing each other.

"First of all, my naked pregnant body is still hot," Nikki tells Brie, who fires back, "Well, it scared people!" But even with all of the lighthearted fun and excitement, there's plenty of trouble on the horizon—namely, the coronavirus pandemic. "This was not how I thought pregnancy would ever be," Nikki says, as the Total Bellas cameras flash to her and Artem in the hospital wearing masks. Brie is also shown in the hospital, and looks like she's in a lot of pain.

Watch the full season trailer below:

On top of everything else, the twins are rolling out their memoir Incomparable, in which Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years. As she puts it in the sneak peek, "There are stories that I've not told my mom and now the whole world's gonna know."

Season 6 of the show promises more family drama than meets the eye—especially concerning Nikki and their brother JJ—but according to the preview all of that pales in comparison to the discovery they make about their mom, Kathy Colace, who has to undergo emergency brain surgery. Despite all of these difficulties, the Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip and baby showers in season 6.

