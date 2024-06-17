‘Tough Day for Me’: Guy Fieri Remembers Late Dad Jim on First Father’s Day Following His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Father’s Day often brings back a lot of old memories. This year was extra poignant for Guy Fieri, who got emotional recalling the good old days with his late father, Jim Fieri. The famous TV personality posted a video remembering his father, who passed away earlier this year.

Guy Fieri’s social media post on Father’s Day

The Food Network star has always shared a close bond with his dad. However, this year brought many painful moments for Guy Fieri, as he lost his father on January 27, 2024, at the age of 81.

Following this, Fieri posted an emotional video on his social media, where he spoke about the time and bond he shared with his father and how much he missed him.

In his Instagram post, Fieri stated that he is spending time with his two kids, Hunter and Ryder, along with the rest of the family. While he mentioned that a few friends were coming over to his place for a get-together, he also got emotional, stating, "Kind of a tough day for me,” as this was the first time he was without his dad on Father’s Day.

Guy, along with his late sister Morgan, was raised in Ferndale, California, where Jim Fieri owned multiple stores.

Jim is now survived by his wife, Penny, and his son, Guy, along with Guy’s wife, Lori. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Hunter, Ryder, and Jules. Morgan, Jim's daughter, passed away in 2011 from melanoma.

Guy Fieri to be a godfather

In a similar Instagram video that was posted on Sunday, June 16, Guy Fieri also mentioned that the daughter of a close friend has recently asked him to become her godfather.

He shared that his friend's daughter, named Trinity, gave him a card along with a glass that read, “Only the best uncles are promoted to godfather,” during dinner.

Recalling the moment in the video, Fieri stated, “Pretty special day.”

The video, which showed Fieri expressing a lot of emotions, was captioned, "I said I would be honored and YES."