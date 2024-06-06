Tovino Thomas wishes his ‘mini me’ on 4th birthday; Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph send love

Tovino Thomas' younger son, Tahaan turns 4 today, June 6. The actor shared an adorable video on Instagram, where he is having a quality time with his son.

In the footage, Tovino can be seen in Anweshippin Kandethum look with a thick moustache, reminiscent of his role in the February-released movie.

Watch the most adorable video where Tovino plays with Tahaan

In the touching video, Tahaan and Tovino shared playful and tender moments with father-son love and joy. Tovino captioned the video with a touching caption: "Happy birthday mini me. I love you to the moon and back."

Minnal Murali deliberately chose the name Tahaan for his son which means 'compassionate'. He was looking for a name that would transcend religious boundaries and reflect inclusiveness.

At home, Tovino affectionately calls his son 'haan', which means ‘sun’. Most notably, Tovino and his wife also have a daughter named Izza.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj extended his heartfelt wishes to Tahaan on his birthday through an Instagram comment under Tovino's post, writing, "Happy birthday Tahaan."

Joining in the celebrations, Minnal Murali director Basil Thomas, Bigil actress Reba John who worked with Tovino in Forensic, and RDX actor Antony Varghese Pepe, along with many others, also conveyed their warm wishes to the young birthday celebrant.

Tovino Thomas upcoming movies

On the work front, Tovino Thomas has two big movies coming out this year. Directed by debutant Jithin Lal, Ajayante Randaam Moshanam is one of the biggest works of Malayalam cinema and easily Tovino's biggest project till date. This period fantasy film promises epic storytelling in grand visuals. On the other hand, his upcoming project Identity reunites the 2020 movie Forensic team for an intense investigative thriller. Identity is another mega-budgeted movie from Malayalam this year.

Apart from these projects, Tovino will be seen in Prithviraj-directed Empuraan: Lucifer 2 where he will be reprising his role in the original film alongside Mohanlal. Fans are looking forward to the continuation of this compelling story and Tovino's compelling portrayal in the Lucifer universe.

