Tower of God Season 2 Confirms July 2024 Premiere; All We Know So Far

The first season of Tower of God came out back in 2020 as a collaboration between Webtoon and Crunchyroll to bring some of the great webtoon comics to the screen. The series garnered a lot of attention and a season 2 was announced.

When is Tower of God season 2 coming out?

The second season of Tower of God was announced back in 2022 after a successful season 1. Fans of the animated series will be excited to know that it is finally coming out later this year. The anime, which is based on a Korean webtoon of the same name by SIU, is coming out in July of 2024.

The exact day of the anime’s airing still remains unknown. A lot of the other details, such as the new and returning cast of the series are also being kept hush. However, Taichi Ichikawa, who voiced Bam in the first season of the show is returning for this season as well, to voice a new character Jyu Viole Grace.

Plot, streaming, and other details of the show

If you are familiar with the story of Tower of God season 1, then you know that the show left all fans on a cliffhanger. Well, according to the short teaser that Crunchyroll released about three months ago, the season will take place about six years after Bam was betrayed by Rachel and presumed dead.

Even though the teaser was not an anime teaser but stills compiled from the manhwa instead, it did show that this season will compile two arcs from the webtoon. The Return of the Prince Arc and the Workshop Battle Arc will both be covered in this season, which means there has to be at least 2 cours in the season.

The anime is of course based on a Korean webtoon by SIU, who is known to take pretty long hiatuses despite Tower of God being one of the most popular webtoons out there. The webtoon itself is still ongoing, so the fans can hope for a few more seasons of the anime. Tower of God also paved the way for more webtoons to be transformed into animated series, and we do hope to see them soon.

Crunchyroll will be the only platform streaming Tower of God season 2 outside of Japan. And if you want to catch up on season 1, then all 13 episodes of Tower of God season 1 are also streaming on Crunchyroll.

