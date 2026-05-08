TOWIE Star Jake Hall Passes Away at 35 After Tragic Accident in Spain, Know What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of a person's demise.

An evening of partying turned into a nightmare for The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall. As per the first reports the star was found unconscious at a rented villa in Spain and was then declared dead on May 7 local time. He was 35. The happenings surrounding his passing are now coming to light, showing a shocking turn of events during the night. So far, none of the other attendees of the party have been apprehended by the authorities with further investigation pending.

Jake Hall’s passing reveals surprising details from unsuspecting night



Former model and fashion designer Jake Hall was found unresponsive and lying in a pool of his own blood at a rented villa in Santa Margarita, Majorca in Spain on May 7, 2026. It is believed that he rammed into a glass door which caused head injuries and his subsequent death as per a report by The Sun.

The reality personality was found by authorities who responded to a call on May 6 at around 7:30 am in the morning. As per the report, the following update was received, “Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting. It appears from what police have been told that he became agitated, possibly from alcohol he may have consumed.”

Four men and two women were also said to be staying at the same villa with the fashion entrepreneur. He is survived by his daughter, River, born in November 2017, who he shared with Misse Begiri, who he has been involved with since 2016.

Jake Hall's last post was mere hours before his passing. He wrote on Instagram, “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – ️ looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms,” alongside a video of himself enjoying his Spanish vacation by painting, involving himself in art and fashion, and the views.

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