Toya & Reginae: When did reality series starring Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter release? Synopsis, where to watch, and more

Reality television shows are still all the rage whether it's the continued success of the ever-expanding The Real Housewives franchise, the different editions of Love Island, the spinoffs of The Bachelor, or the international editions of Big Brother. Toya & Reginae premiered recently and it's sure to provide lots of entertainment and drama. Here's everything you need to know about it including the release date, where and when to watch it, and what it's about.

Toya & Reginae release date, time, and where to watch

The first season of Toya & Reginae premiered on August 24, 2023, on WE TV. The reality series revolves around the lives of Lil Wayne's former wife Toya Johnson-Rushing and their daughter, Reginae Carter. According to the time zones, here's when you can watch the show.

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern Time aka ET: 9 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Central Time aka CT: 8 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Mountain Time aka MT: 7 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Pacific Time aka PT: 6 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Toya & Reginae synopsis and more

The debut season of Toya & Reginae will feature six one-hour episodes and each new episode will be released on Monday. Apart from airing on WE TV, the show will also be available to stream on the platform ALLBLK. It will chronicle the lives of the mother-daughter duo as they live in Atlanta and deal with their personal as well as professional life, relationships, and problems. Their changing family dynamics will also be the focus.

Reginae said that their online appearance is from their real life and the reality series takes a dive into the complexities of it. The synopsis of the series reads, "Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter have been famous for a very long time. Every tweet, comment, or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs because they present so fabulously and Reginae's popularity since her sweet 16 party has never waned." Toya's divorce will be a talking point.

Will Lil Wayne make appearance in Toya & Reginae?

As expected from a reality show, there's drama, breakdowns, emotional chats, verbal fights, and physical altercations. During a conversation with Hollywood Life, Reginae talked about whether her father, hip-hop star Lil Wayne will make an appearance on the show. "I don't know. You guys will have to see. You have to stay tuned." The 24-year-old added that he has always been very supportive about everything she does and is her number one supporter.

