Trading Places Ending Explained: How Valentine And Winthorpe End Up Getting Rich?

The movie revolves around an elaborate experiment conducted by affluent siblings Randolph and Mortimer Duke. The brothers bribe an insider to obtain an advance copy of the government report on the orange crop produce. With access to this information, they can predict the actual state of the concentrated juice market. However, brokers Louis Winthorpe and Billy Ray Valentine discover the Dukes' scheme, which sets the stage for the plot of Trading Places.

The ending of Trading Places shows how Valentine and Winthorpe use their knowledge of the stock market and intelligence to outmaneuver the wealthy Duke brothers while pretending to be their puppets. They manage to get access to the original orange crop report, while the Duke brothers are misled with a fake report.

On the very day of the orange juice company trading, both Valentine and Winthorpe end up selling future contracts heavily, bringing down the price, whereas, on the other hand, the Duke brothers buy heavily, based on the insider information and reports. Eventually, when the real orange crop report is generated, revealing the better harvest, the price of the orange juice futures drops instantly.

As a result, the Duke brothers are declared bankrupt after losing their fortune due to the massive drop in prices. On the other side, Billy Ray Valentine and Louise Winthorpe end up making staggering profits.

Trading Places ends with Valentine and Winthorpe in a much better condition financially after outsmarting Randolph Duke and Mortimer Duke. The duo ends up celebrating their victory at a serene beach. The ending scenes also show the once uber-rich Duke brothers brought down to their knees after losing everything. The classic reversal of the fortunes perfectly fits the theme of the satire Trading Places.

