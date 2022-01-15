The Tragedy of Macbeth: Twitterati laud Denzel Washington's 'superior acting'; Call it 'film of the year'

The cast in Joel Coen's adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth is tremendously accomplished. Coen adds a surrealist style to the traditional Shakespearean drama, revitalizing it. The cast, who add new passion and fire to the play, match Coen's outstanding direction.

Since its commencement, William Shakespeare's original tragic drama, commonly referred to as Macbeth, has been reworked several times. In the narrative, the Scottish general Macbeth ruthlessly fulfills a prophecy that foretells his ascension to the throne of Scotland. Macbeth and his wife, Lady Macbeth, fall into dictatorship, violence, and insanity, driven crazy by guilt. Coen appears to want to embrace the dramatic, psychological parts of Macbeth, preparing his cast for great performances. The principal characters in this film are played by highly seasoned and distinguished performers, and even the minor highlighted roles are filled by excitingly skilled fresh talent. Scroll down to see how netizens on Twitter reacted:

