Trailer announcing Lili's appearance in Tekken 8 out, fans rejoice saying 'OUR QUEEN MADE IT!'

Popular character Lili, also known as Emilie de Rochefort, has been confirmed by the developer to be a part of Japanese fighting game Tekken 8. Keep reading to know more details about the announcement, the changes made, and the recently released trailer.

Lili confirmed to be a part of Tekken 8

After months of waiting, Bandai Namco, the developer behind Tekken 8, has announced that popular character Lili will be a part of the upcoming fighting game. The announcement was made by the official account a few hours ago when the trailer was posted confirming Lili's appearance. "Un, deux, trois! Lili is looking for Salt in #TEKKEN8," the tweet reads.

The French fighter was introduced for the first time in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection back in 2005. Lili is known for her ability to deliver long and powerful combos with her flexible and elegant style of combat as she serves fabulous kicks while looking stunning. In the trailer, the blonde character can be spotted running after her cat while saying, "Salt, wait."

Lili is introduced with the epithet "fighting heiress" as she wears a pink frock and chases her cat. She proceeds to frolic around as she issues a question as a warning, "You surely don't believe... you can beat me?" Lili then beats up the enemies with a series of high kicks, slams, and power moves and further sasses, "Did you think of an excuse for when you lose?"

She defeats her opponent and chants "Un, deux, trois! Adieu" before picking up her cat, cuddling her, and remarking, "Oh my little Salt! You're here to celebrate my victory!" Meanwhile, fans lit up with joy after the announcement also noting the changes in Lili's especially the improvement in her eye and hair design. The players are also excited to see some moves, combos, and customization options once the upcoming game releases.

One user wrote, "LILI STANS!!! OUR QUEEN MADE IT! THANK YOU HARADA I WILL NO LONGER ASK YOU FOR SH*T [crying face emoji] [red heart emoji]." Another said, "Look at my queen! Ready to slay the day and chase salt all before tea time [tea emoji]," while a third commented, "She looks WAAAAY better now than in Tekken 7 the biggest change here is the eyes hooooly she looks more like an anime girl than before."

Tekken 8 will be released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X and Series S next year. As of now, twelve returning characters have been announced by Bandai Namco, which includes Lili. It was announced on September 13, 2022, via the PlayStation State of Play.