Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula: Gang Dong Won's film to release on THIS day in South Korea

It's time to get spooked fictionally, as the highly-awaited sequel of Train To Busan, Peninsula, finally has a release date for South Korea. Read below to know when the Yeon Sang-ho directorial hits theatre screens.

Train to Busan is one of the most popular Korean movies of all time that doesn't just have immense fan love but is treasured by critics as well. The Yeon Sang-ho directorial became such a rage that a sequel just had to be made. Peninsula, which is the second installment of the franchise, takes place in the same universe as its predecessor but none of the key players from the first part will reprise their roles. Instead, we'll have Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Re steering the wheel while Sang-ho continues to be in the director's chair.

As per the movie synopsis, Peninsula centers around, "Jung-seok [Dong-won], a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive." Now, for some good news! The zombie apocalypse film finally has a release date. According to Soompi, Peninsula hits theatre screens in South Korea on July 15, 2020. Peninsula was also recently invited to the 73rd Cannes Film Festival as a part of its 2020 Official Selection, joining the likes of Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Naomi Kawase's True Mothers.

Meanwhile, at the online press conference for Peninsula, Dong-won revealed why he decided to be a part of the ambitious film. "As an actor, it can be burdensome to be in the follow-up story to a project with a predecessor and actors might not have the desire to do it. However, I didn’t feel that way at all when I received the scenario. Since there hasn’t been a Korean film that showed an apocalypse, I really wanted to do it," the 39-year-old actor confessed.

