Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula: The 'Zombies meets Mad Max' trailer is how you expect it to be, TERRIFYING

One of the most exciting South Korean films expected to release in 2020 is Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, which is the sequel to the 2016 Yeon Sang-ho masterpiece. Check out the nail-biting trailer of Gang Dong-won's movie below.

You'd think that our life wasn't scary enough already IRL but we're here to spook some fictional horror to it as well. If you're a fan of zombies, Mad Max and Train to Busan, then we have just the combo for you. Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, which has been highly-awaited, as it takes place in the same universe as the 2016 Yeon Sang-ho masterpiece, finally unveiled its trailer for the world to consume and as expected, it's nothing short of terrifying! Unfortunately, Gong Yoo, Kim Su-an, Jung Yu-mi and Ma Dong-seok will not be returning for the second installment.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Re as Sang-ho returns in the director's chair and has also co-written the script with the returning Park Joo-suk and Lee Hyung-deok as the cinematographer. The official synopsis reads, "Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train To Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok [Dong-won], a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive."

When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances," the synopsis continued.

Check out the nail-biting trailer of Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula below:

Terrifying would be an understatement!

ALSO READ: Enjoyed Parasite? From Train to Busan to Descendants of the Sun, Korean movies and K Dramas you could watch

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is looking at a summer 2020 release but an official release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×