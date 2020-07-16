  1. Home
Train To Busan sequel Peninsula surpasses #ALIVE to record highest 1st day moviegoers since COVID 19 outbreak

Train To Busan's sequel Peninsula hits the cinemas this week and it has already set a new record. The movie has witnessed the highest 1st-day moviegoers since COVID 19 outbreak.
The Train To Busan sequel Peninsula is off to a great start in South Korea. The Korean flick stars Kang Dong Won and Lee Jung Hyun in the lead and it has been one of the most anticipated sequels this year. The film released this week and it has opened to record-breaking audience numbers. Via Soompi, the Korean Film Council revealed Peninsula recorded a huge number of moviegoers stepping into theatres to watch the zombie thriller on the first day of its release. 

The outlet reported that Peninsula recorded witnessed 352,930 moviegoers on the first day of its release. This has not only placed the movie on the top position of the box office, but it has also beaten #ALIVE's record. The Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In starrer released last month and recorded the highest first-day moviegoers since the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the country. #ALIVE drew 204,071 moviegoers on its first day in June 2020. 

Reacting to the news of the record, producer Lee Dong Ha said, “Director Yeon Sang Ho and I said to one another, ‘We released the movie at a difficult time, so this is a meaningful achievement.’ We also said, ‘Let’s keep an eye on how it does long-term.'” As reported by The Straits Times, Director Yeon Sang Ho has urged moviegoers to be safe. "Peninsula is meant to be seen in theatres, but it should be seen safely," he said. "Wear a mask," actress Lee Jung Hyun added. 

The sequel released four years after Train To Busan hit the theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :SoompiThe Straits Times

