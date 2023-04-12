Trans Tiktoker Dylan Mulvaney calls herself an ‘easy target’ after facing backlash for Nike and Bud Light partnership

Dylan Mulvaney addresses backlash

Trans activist and Tiktoker Dylan Mulvaney has been in constant spotlight after being a part of the Bud Light inclusivity campaign. In her recent appearance on Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast Dylan spoke about the backlash she received for her partnerships with Bud Light and Nike. She said that she is an easy target and gave her opinion on why people, including Caitlyn Jenner, have been turning against her. On the podcast, Dylan said, “The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this” she said on the April 11 episode of the podcast. “I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult. Maybe they think there’s some sort of chance with me that they can—but I mean, what is their goal?”

Nike defends Dylan Mulvaney

Trolls started attacking Dylan after she posted a video of herself drinking Bud Light, Budlight sent Dylan a customized can with her face on it to celebrate “365 days of womanhood” with her. Later she posted a bunch of pictures of her in Nike workout gear. Dylan was flooded with comments supporting her but there were just as many people with negative opinions. One comment read, “Come on Dylan I adore you, but make better choices. This is a slap to biological women who paved the way for equality, it's taken decades!! This new Trans movement is out of control, ruining it for the Queens who along the way fought with us not against us. Do better!! Nike woman customer no more!”

Nike quickly came to defend their partnership with Dylan and released a statement on Instagram saying, “You are an essential component to the success of your community!” They continued,“We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind, be inclusive, encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.”

