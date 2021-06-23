Transformers 7 starring Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback is titled THIS; Steven Caple Jr. to direct

Transformers 7 will be the first film in the franchise since 2018’s Bumblebee. Read further to know the official plot synopsis.

Transformers franchise is not only beloved by the fans for more than a decade but it has minted billions of dollars on the box office. What started with Shia LaBeouf later went on to superstar Mark Wahlberg. The last one to be released in the franchise was the Bumblebee spin-off which did not impress the critics or the large fan base. ‘In the Heights’ star Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback have been signed on to play the leading parts taking the franchise ahead with the new film titled ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

As mentioned in a report by Collider, the news was revealed as a part of the special press event revolving around the latest developments in the Transformers franchise. According to Collider’s report, the official synopsis reads, “Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 24, 2022.”

Steven Caple Jr. who is known for directing ‘Creed II’ starring Michael Jordan has appointed to helm the director’s duties for the latest Transformer. Army of the Dead writer Joby Harold will be penning down the narrative. With the exciting cast and a promising filmmaker on board, it will be interesting to see the new installment of this extravagant franchise. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently on track for a June 24, 2022 release.

